Poletin Picked Twice in One Week

Tomas Poletin has taken some major steps forward in the past year.

He made his Liiga debut for the Pelicans last fall, graduating to Finland’s top professional league at the age of 17. In the spring, the Prague, CZE native captained Team Czechia at the U18 World Championships.

In a culmination of his solid season, Poletin was drafted twice in one week – first by the New York Islanders in the fourth round of the 2025 NHL Draft (106th overall). Four days later he was the first-overall selection in the CHL (Canadian Hockey League) Import Draft on July 2.

“Being drafted in the NHL is crazy, but being drafted twice in a week is even more crazy,” Poletin said. “I’m super happy and excited for next season, the work just started.”

The first-overall pick in the CHL Import Draft belonged to the WHL’s Kelowna Rockets, who saw the 6’1,” 206 lbs. winger as the best European skater available. Each CHL team – which encompasses the WHL, OHL and QMJHL, can select the rights of three players without residency in the United States or Canada.