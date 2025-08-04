Schaefer to Wear 48 for Islanders

Matthew Schaefer will wear number 48 for the New York Islanders

20250804_SCHAEFER_JERSEY_REVEAL-36
By New York Islanders PR
NewYorkIslanders.com

Matthew Schaefer will wear number 48 for the New York Islanders!

Schaefer will be the first Islanders player since Connor Jones in the 2016-17 season to wear the number.

Schaefer signed his three-year, entry-level contract on Monday.

