Islanders 2025-26 Home Opener Set for Oct. 11

Islanders to host Washington Capitals in 2025-26 home opener at UBS Arena

Home-Opener-HypePoster-V3-1920x1080
By New York Islanders PR
NewYorkIslanders.com

The New York Islanders home opener is set for Saturday, Oct. 11, as the Isles will take on the Washington Capitals at UBS Arena.

The full 2025-26 Islanders schedule will be released on July 16 at 1 p.m. Stay tuned to NewYorkIslanders.com and the team's social media channels for the latest news and information on the schedule.

Single Game Tickets to the preseason and regular season games at UBS Arena will go on sale on July 22 at 10 a.m. and will be available through Ticketmaster.com. Fans can sign up for the priority presale here.

For group ticket information, please call 888-694-7537 or visit newyorkislanders.com/groups. For premium clubs and suite rentals, please call 516-517-0640 or visit https://www.islanderssuites.com/.

To secure memberships at the best pricing, exclusive benefits and guaranteed access to the biggest matchups taking place at UBS Arena at Belmont Park, visit newyorkislanders.com/perks or call 888-694-7537.

