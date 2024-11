Got a sweet tooth? The Islanders definitely do - NewYorkIslanders.com found out what their favorite candies are is in the latest edition of Questions and Isles.

Mathew Barzal: “I like maynards or Swedish fish.”

Casey Cizikas: “Chocolate with caramel in the middle. Game over.”

Noah Dobson: “Sour patch watermelon.”

Anthony Duclair: “Skittles.”

Bo Horvat: “Sour keys.”

Anders Lee: “Chocolate.”

Kyle MacLean: “Anything chocolate.”