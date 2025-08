Before the game, Schaefer met with Mets center fielder - and Islanders fan - Brandon Nimmo, who gifted Schaefer with a pink bat, in honor of Schaefer's mother who passed away after a battle with breast cancer.

"That was amazing," Schaefer said. "To do something like that as an organization as well. I mean, I think the Mets are my favorite team now.

"The Islanders and the Mets, everyone was treating me so well today, and I think that definitely means a lot," Schaefer added.