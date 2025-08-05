A Beacon of Hope: Schaefer Shares Contract Signing with Kids Who Have Lost Loved Ones

The New York Islanders locker room was decorated for a special occasion on Monday.

Matthew Schaefer jerseys hung in every stall, along with Islanders pucks and hats. Instead of the usual Islanders nameplates, names of local kids were printed above each locker. Schaefer was there to meet with all of the kids and the connection between the first-overall pick and every invited family was already established - they have all endured the loss of a loved one.

Schaefer greeted every individual family and spoke to the group at large, making it a point to let them know that he was here for them.

“I want to let you know that if you have any questions, you can come up to me and ask me anything,” Schaefer told the children and parents in the packed locker room. “If you guys have stories, we could relate. If you guys love to play sports, tell me about your favorite kind of food, favorite subject in school. I’d love to hear.”

Schaefer lost his mother Jennifer at the age of 16, and he’s been an advocate for grief support ever since. Through the unique experience of losing a loved one at a young age, the children naturally felt connected to Schaefer. Take 11-year-old Colin Moon, an aspiring hockey player who uses the sport to help him cope with the loss of his father, an FDNY firefighter who passed away three years ago. Seeing Schaefer up close and personal was surreal to say the least.

“It was like looking into a mirror,” said Moon.