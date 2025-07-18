Get to Know Jacob Kvasnicka

There was a slight delay on Jacob Kvasnicka’s TV feed when he got selected by the New York Islanders in the seventh round (202nd overall) at the 2025 NHL Draft.

“I was on my couch with my family and one of my best friends called me and said, ‘You got drafted to New York!’ and I didn’t even see it on my screen yet,” Kvasnicka said. “But that’s how I found out, it was hugs all around with my family.”

The 5’11,” 170 lbs. winger is coming off a season where he put up 39 points (18G, 21A) in 66 games for the U.S. National Team Development Program, finishing fifth in scoring on the team. His season had an important international highlight as well, as Kvasnicka helped Team USA earn bronze in the 2025 IIHF Under-18 World Championship, contributing five points (3G, 2A) in seven games of the tournament.

“It was good, I was comfortable and confident last season,” Kvasnicka said. “I was playing with pace and our season was great. We didn’t get the result we wanted at the U18 Worlds, but we were happy with how we played throughout the whole season.”

When the 17-year-old arrived at Islanders Development Camp, he already had a group of familiar faces he crossed paths with at the NTDP, including Islanders’ 2024 20th overall pick Cole Eiserman, 2024 second-rounder Kamil Bednarik and fellow member of the 2025 NHL Draft Class Sam Laurila (fifth round, 138th overall).