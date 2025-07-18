Get to Know Jacob Kvasnicka

The Isles' seventh-rounder brings offensive on the ice and a solid golf game off the ice

By Rachel Luscher
NewYorkIslanders.com

There was a slight delay on Jacob Kvasnicka’s TV feed when he got selected by the New York Islanders in the seventh round (202nd overall) at the 2025 NHL Draft.

“I was on my couch with my family and one of my best friends called me and said, ‘You got drafted to New York!’ and I didn’t even see it on my screen yet,” Kvasnicka said. “But that’s how I found out, it was hugs all around with my family.”

The 5’11,” 170 lbs. winger is coming off a season where he put up 39 points (18G, 21A) in 66 games for the U.S. National Team Development Program, finishing fifth in scoring on the team. His season had an important international highlight as well, as Kvasnicka helped Team USA earn bronze in the 2025 IIHF Under-18 World Championship, contributing five points (3G, 2A) in seven games of the tournament.

“It was good, I was comfortable and confident last season,” Kvasnicka said. “I was playing with pace and our season was great. We didn’t get the result we wanted at the U18 Worlds, but we were happy with how we played throughout the whole season.”

When the 17-year-old arrived at Islanders Development Camp, he already had a group of familiar faces he crossed paths with at the NTDP, including Islanders’ 2024 20th overall pick Cole Eiserman, 2024 second-rounder Kamil Bednarik and fellow member of the 2025 NHL Draft Class Sam Laurila (fifth round, 138th overall).

However, Kvasnicka’s closest connection is akin to an Islanders prospect. Sammy Nelson, the younger brother of 2023 second-rounder Danny Nelson, has been close friends with Kvasnicka for years. Not only were they teammates on the NTDP this season, but Kvasnicka and Sammy Nelson – both Minnesota natives – enjoy playing golf together back home in the summer.

“Sammy’s a really good kid, we’re really close and I’ve golfed with him a whole bunch,” Kvasnicka said. “It’s great to get to know Danny here at camp. He’s awesome, great player and a good guy.”

Sammy Nelson might have known about Kvasnicka’s strong golf game for years, but the other Islanders prospects got wind of his golf skills at Islanders Development Camp when they spent an afternoon at Topgolf.

“He’s a funny kid, great to be around,” Eiserman said. “He’s also weirdly good at Top Golf."

Kvasnicka has his sights set on playing NCAA hockey, committed to the University of Minnesota for the 2026-27 season. Before making the jump, the 17-year-old will play in the CHL (Canadian Hockey League) next season for the WHL Penticton Vees, an expansion team in the league. A year of Canadian juniors will serve as a steppingstone before he’ll kick off his collegiate career.

“I wanted to go somewhere where I could play a lot, learn and play confidently,” Kvasnicka said. “It was more of a decision about playing in Minnesota after next season.”

Before next season gets going, Kvasnicka will have the chance to play in the 2025 World Junior Summer Showcase in Minneapolis. He was invited along with fellow Isles prospects Bednarik, Eiserman, Laurila – the same guys he knew before getting drafted into the Islanders organization.

