Thompson Established Relationships, Taught On-Ice Skills at Isles Development Camp

New York Islanders Development Camp was Rocky Thompson’s first major assignment as Bridgeport Islanders new Head Coach. He spent the action-packed week helping the organizations' prospects sharpen their on-ice skills and built rapport among the rookies.

“Relationships are important to me,” Thompson said. “When the players start to trust you – that takes time – then you can start to teach them, that’s what I’m trying to do here. I’m trying to meet everybody, learn faces and names. I thought the camp was run so well.”

The mix of players enter Islanders Development Camp from the Canadian juniors, European leagues, NCAA and the USHL. They come into camp with various levels of experience and comfortability, but they were able to learn a lot from Thompson and the coaching staff in a short span. His goal wasn’t to evaluate players, but rather to introduce skillsets they might not have had before.

“Rocky’s been great this week, he’s very vocal,” Cole Eiserman said. “It’s awesome, Rocky and the rest of the staff have helped us so much. They care about our game and tell us what we can be better at, that’s what we need.”

One of the drills Thompson emphasized was a passing exercise, requiring players to call out the number of the player they’re saucing the puck to. The idea behind calling the numbers is to have players keep their heads up and be alert on the ice.

“That’s a detail for me that’s so overlooked with young hockey players,” Thompson said. “They’re all fast, they can shoot the puck 100 miles an hour, but not all of them play with their head up. That’s where hockey sense comes from. It’s really valuable and it’s a habit that can be taught.”