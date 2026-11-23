Matthew Schaefer and Matt Martin were riding in the golf cart together at Sebonack Golf Club in May to celebrate Martin’s birthday when a ladybug landed on Martin’s hand.

Martin immediately knew the significance of the moment. He got Schaefer’s attention, carefully placed the ladybug in Schaefer’s hand and the pair took a picture. They briefly talked about Matthew’s mom, Jennifer Schaefer, who passed from breast cancer in February 2024 when Matthew was 16.

“He had a ladybug on him and then he put [it] on me,” Matthew told NewYorkIslanders.com. “It's crazy because at any given point there's just gonna be signs and things like that. We took a picture of it I was like, ‘oh my god.’”

It’s common for people who lose a loved one to use an animal, like a butterfly or a cardinal, as a sign of that person’s presence.

For Matthew, the ladybug is the symbol for his mom Jennifer, and it tells the 19-year-old defenseman that she is always with him.

Now, Matthew is spreading the meaning of ladybugs with those around him to carry on his mom’s legacy.