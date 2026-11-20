Casey Cizikas never seems to run out of energy.

Whether he’s charging onto – or off of – the ice in warmups, hollering in the hallway, or frantically forechecking, energy seems to be in endless supply for the 35-year-old.

It’s a big reason Cizikas is set to become the fourth New York Islander in team history to play 1,000 games for the club, trailing only Bryan Trottier (1,123 games played), Denis Potvin (1,060) and Josh Bailey (1,057).

Playing 1,000 games in the NHL is rare enough, let alone doing it with one team and, in Cizikas’ case, at one speed.

“To do it with the Islanders and Islanders only, it's something I'm extremely proud of,” Cizikas said. “The faith that this organization has had in me over my career doesn't go unnoticed.”

Cizikas stands in contrast to the other three members of the Islanders’ 1,000-game club. Trottier and Potvin both cleared 1,000 points as well, and Bailey is seventh all-time in team scoring. Cizikas is on different lists, ranking third in recorded franchise history in hits (2,015) and seventh in blocked shots (736) since the NHL began tracking both in 2005-06.

“It hasn't been easy,” Cizikas said. “It’s taken a lot of hard work, a lot of dedication, and a lot of sacrifices. I'll be extremely proud when that day comes.”

Cizikas’ path to 1,000 games was forged by doing the unglamorous things like killing penalties, blocking shots and throwing hits. It’s 1,000 games – the hard way.

“Everyone's talking about [what it means] for a fourth-line center to do this with one organization,” Matt Martin said. “[He’s] just always willing to do what it takes to win a hockey game.”