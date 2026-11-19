NEW YORK ISLANDERS (10-6-4) VS WINNIPEG JETS (10-9-3)

7 P.M. | CANADA LIFE CENTRE

HOW TO WATCH/STREAM: MSGSN, MSG+ ON DAZN, ESPN+

HOW TO LISTEN: 88.7 FM WRHU | 103.9FM LI NEWS | 92.5FM THE BEACON | ISLES + UBS ARENA APP

The New York Islanders are riding a five-game point streak and have won three straight games as they enter their matchup against the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Matthew Schaefer is coming off his first career hat trick in the Islanders’ 5-1 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday. Tony DeAngelo (1G, 1A), Mathew Barzal (2A) and Anthony Duclair (1G, 1A) all tallied two-point games in the win. The Isles had eight different players record at least one point.

Read a full game recap here.

Ilya Sorokin stopped 28 of 29 shots he faced and earned his eighth win of the season.

Schaefer is tied with Bo Horvat and Simon Holmström for a team-best nine goals and is the Isles’ leading point producer with 24 points (9G, 15A) through 20 games. The 19-year-old is tied with Adam Fox for the third most points by an NHL defenseman this season.

Holmström has nine points (5G, 4A) across his five-game point streak, including his first career hat trick against the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday.

The Islanders’ power play has converted at least one goal in four straight contests.

The Jets rebounded after a nine-game winless streak that stretched from Oct. 15 to Nov. 1 with six consecutive wins. That win streak was snapped in a 2-1 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday.

Viggo Björck – the No. 8 overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft – netted his first NHL goal in the loss. The Jets are 10-9-3 on the season and sixth in the Central Division.