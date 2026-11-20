Casey Cizikas always knows where to find his special friend, Cameron Lew.

It’s an essential piece of Cizikas’ pregame ritual, but one that extends beyond just a simple high-five through the glass at warmups. The story of Cizikas’ illustrious career, which is approaching 1,000 games, couldn’t be told without his relationship with the 27-year-old Cameron who has autism.

It’s a small moment, but has had a big impact on Cameron and his dad, Jeff. The father and son set up next to the penalty box to watch the Isles skate around during warmups, and Cizikas skates over to high-five Cameron. They’ve done it hundreds of times in arenas around the league, and it brightens both Cameron’s and Cizikas’ day each time.

“It's special,” Cizikas said. “You never know what is gonna come when you enter this league and how you can impact someone's life with so much positivity. What he's done for me, the energy that he brings every single day, the love that he has for this team and for every single player, he goes above and beyond. Any little thing that I can do, or we can do as a group to make him feel that way, it goes a long, long way for the rest of his life, so it's definitely special. I've become real close with his dad, and we've become friends through Cameron so it's been awesome.”