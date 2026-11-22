Game 22

Isles 3, Detroit 2

Ondrej Palat scored twice as the Islanders celebrated Casey Cizikas’ 1000th NHL game with a 3-2 win over the Detroit Red Wings, before a sell-out crowd of 19,515 at Little Caesars’ Arena.

The Isles now have seven-game point streaks both overall (4-0-3) and on the road (5-0-2). It is the first time since January 18-February 1, 2025 (7-0-0) that they have points in seven straight overall, while the road point streak matches the longest in the post-Cup era.

The Isles return home for three straight games, beginning on Monday against Toronto; it also is the start of a stretch where the Isles will play seven out of nine games at home.

The Scoring:

1st Period

Emmitt Finnie (8) Marco Kasper (1), Anton Johansson (2) 08:39 NYI 0, DET 1

2nd Period

Ondrej Palat (3) Ben Hutton (1) 09:10 NYI 1, DET 1

3rd Period

Simon Holmstrom (10) Matias Maccelli (9), Matthew Schaefer (16) 03:26 NYI 2, DET 1

Ondrej Palat (4) Casey Cizikas (4), Matthew Schaefer (17) 13:21 NYI 3, DET 1

Alex DeBrincat (8) Albert Johansson (4) 13:50 NYI 3, DET 2

The Skinny

The Isles went 0-1 on the power play and killed the only Detroit power play... The Isles’ PK is 39-45 in the last fifteen games, while the power play is 4-16 in the last six games… The Isles allowed the first goal for the first time in seven games and won a game they trailed thru 20 minutes for the first time this season (1-5-1)...The Isles are 3-3-3 when tied after two periods … Simon Holmstrom extended his point streak to a career-best seven games; it is the longest streak by an Islander this season … The Isles move five games over NHL-.500; with 27 points in the first 22 games of the season, they are on pace for 101 points…Ondrej Palat recorded his 20th career multi-goal game (and first as an Islander) … The Isles are 5-0-2 in the last seven road games and 6-1-2 in their last nine road games…The Isles are now +10 in second periods (30-20), placing him in the upper 20% of the league…Emmett Finnie’s goal was the first stoppage of the game; it was the longest an NHL game had gone before the first stoppage since January 10, 2024 (Minnesota at Dallas)… The defense combined for three assists; over 28% of the Isles’ points have come from the D, which ranks 7th in the NHL…Simon Holmstrom now has 10 goals to lead the team; Toronto’s William Nylander and Boston’s Elias Lindholm (both with 11) are the only Swedes with more….Holmstrom is 6-5-11 in his 7-game point streak…The Isles allowed a goal within a minute of scoring one for the fifth time this season; that happened only four times all last season…Brayden Schenn fought Ben Chariot in the second period; it was the Isles’ ninth fight of the season – a total that they reached last season on March 30th…Ilya Sorokin has won three straight games for the second time this season; he has points in five straight (3-0-2) and nine of eleven (7-2-2)…Alex DeBrincat’s goal snapped a career-long seven-game pointless streak…The Red Wings are 1-7-0 in their last eight games and are 3-8-0 since Dylan Larkin left the team…Detroit was held without a power play goal for the seventh straight game; they have had only ten total power plays in that stretch.

The Injury

Emil Heineman left the game with an upper body injury late in the second period; he returned for the third period.

First Time in a Long Time

The Isles have points in seven consecutive road games for the first time since October 19- November 6, 2021 (also 5-0-2); that matches the longest road point streak in the post-Cup era. The club record is 8, done four times, most recently from 10/7-11/11/1982.

Casey 1000

Casey Cizikas is the 428th player to appear in 1,000 NHL games. He is only the 86th to appear in 1,000 games for one team, and the 76th to start his career by appearing in 1,000 games for the same team.

He is the twelfth player to appear in his 1,000th game while playing for the Isles, and joins Bryan Trottier (1,123), Denis Potvin (1,060), and Josh Bailey (1,057) as those who played at least 1,000 games in an Islander uniform.

Only two active NHLers (Nino Niederreiter and John Tavares) were Casey’s teammates in his NHL debut (2-24-2012 vs. the Rangers).

Milestone Men (non-Schaefer)

Casey Cizikas played in his 1000 th game, all with the Islanders.

game, all with the Islanders. Cizikas’ assist was his 285 th point, leaving him one behind Ed Westfall for 27 th place in club history.

point, leaving him one behind Ed Westfall for 27 place in club history. The Skinny was published for the 1,200 th consecutive game (including playoffs)

consecutive game (including playoffs) Pete DeBoer beat Todd McLellan and passed McLellan for sole possession of 15th place on the career wins list with his 674 th win.

win. Kyle Palmieri has 199 points as an Islander.

Semyon Varlamov has recorded 291 NHL wins, which is 48th all-time. 42 goalies have won at least 300 games, and Mike Liut (293) is next on the list at 47th.

The Schaefer’s

Schaefer has 32 career goals, matching Bryan Trottier’s club record for teenagers.

Schaefer now has 85 points, passing Rasmus Dahlin for 2 nd place on the teenage defenseman point list. He is 47 points behind Phil Housley’s teenage record.

place on the teenage defenseman point list. He is 47 points behind Phil Housley’s teenage record. With 53 assists, Schaefer has passed Tim Connolly for 2 nd place among Isles teens

place among Isles teens Schaefer has a point in 13 of the last 15 games.

Schaefer Trivia

What do Bobby Hull, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Steven Stamkos, Ted Kennedy, and Larry Murphy have in common? All were tied or passed by Schaefer in assists before their 20th birthday in tonight’s game; that is three members of the HHOF and two first-overall picks.

Most Goals by an NHL Teenage Defenseman:

1. Phil Housley 46

2. Matthew Schaefer 32

Most Assists by an NHL Teenage Defenseman:

1.Phil Housley 86

2. Rasmus Dahlin 71

3. Doug Bodger 59

4. Ray Bourque 56

5. Rick Hampton 54

6. Matthew Schaefer 53

Most Points by an NHL Teenage Defenseman:

1. Phil Housley 132

2. Matthew Schaefer 85

Most Goals by an Islander Teenager

1. Bryan Trottier and Matthew Schaefer 32

Most Assists by an Islander Teenager

1. Bryan Trottier 63

2. Matthew Schaefer 53

Most Points by an Islander Teenager

1. Bryan Trottier 95

2. Matthew Schaefer 85

Most Game-Winning Goals by an Islander Teenager

1. Matthew Schaefer 6

2. Bryan Trottier 5

Most Power Play Goals by an Islander Teenager

1. Bryan Trottier and John Tavares 11

2. Matthew Schaefer 9

Most Shots on Goal by an Islander Teenager

1. Matthew Schaefer 302

2. Tim Connolly 285

Schaefer will play this entire season as a teenager.

Most Ice Time by an Islander Teenager, Game

1. Matthew Schaefer 32:16 10/27/2026 at NSH (SO)

2. Matthew Schaefer 31:59 3/24/2026 vs CHI

3. Matthew Schaefer 30:51 11/9/2026 at SJ (SO)

4. Matthew Schaefer 30:01 11/5/2026 vs CAR

Matthew Schaefer 30:01 10/29/2026 at MIN (OT)

The last Islander to play more than 32:16 was Mark Streit, who played 32:27 on March 27, 2010, vs. CBJ. Since ice-time became official, no Islander has played more than the 31:59 Schaefer played on 3/24/2026 in a game that ended in regulation.

Most Ice Time by a Teenager, Game

1. Matthew Schaefer 32:16 10/27/2026 at NSH (SO)

2. Matthew Schaefer 31:59 3/24/2026 vs CHI

3. Jay Bouwmeester 30:57 1/30/2003 for FLA vs. DET (OT)

4. Matthew Schaefer 30:51 11/9/2026 at SJ (SO)

There are nine recorded instances of a teenager playing 30 minutes in a game, including Schaefer five times and Seth Jones twice.

Schaefer has played at least 20:00 in 92 straight games; it is the longest streak in NHL history by a player 20 or younger since ice-time became official and the longest by an Islander since Mark Streit set the record (since 1997-98) by doing so in 141 consecutive games from 2009-2011.

Did Somebody Say Comeback?

The Isles have two come-from behind wins this season, including no times when they trailed in the third period. The opponents have come-from-behind to win four times this season, including once in the third period.

The Isles have zero multi-goal comeback wins (zero in the third period); opponents have one (one in the third period).

Overtime Is Our Time

The Isles are 1-3 in games decided by an overtime goal; they are 1-2 in shootouts.

Last season the Isles established an NHL record by winning all ten games decided by an overtime goal.

The Sixth Attacker

The Isles have not scored with the sixth attacker and allowed five empty net goals.

Opponents have scored two goals with the sixth attacker and allowed four empty-netters to the Isles.

Last Year vs. This Year

• 2026-27: 11-6-5 for 27 points in 22 games

• 2025-26: 12-8-2 for 26 points in 22 games

Offense from Defense

• Today: 0-3-3

• Season: 14-37-51

• Last Season (Final) 40-126-166

The 40 goals last season were the most for the Islander defense since they had 41 in 2022-23.

Home and Road

The Isles are 11-6-5 overall; they are 5-3-2 at home and 6-3-3 on the road.

Detroit is 8-12-3 overall; they are 4-7-1 at home and 4-5-2 on the road.

East and West

The Isles are 4-4-2 against the East (2-2-1 vs. Metropolitan and 2-2-1 vs. Atlantic) and 7-2-3 against the West (3-1-1 vs. Central and 4-1-2 vs. Pacific).

Coach DeBoer

Pete DeBoer is 674-456-157 as an NHL coach, and 12-9-5 with the Isles.

Career Wins

13. Dick Irvin 691

14. Pat Quinn 684

15. Pete DeBoer 674

16. Todd McLellan 673

First Things First

The Isles are 9-0-4 when scoring first and 2-6-1 when allowing the opening goal.

The Shots

Isles 5-7-9=21

Detroit 8-2-10=20

The Isles are 6-1-3 when they outshoot their opponents, 0-0-0 when the shots are even and 5-5-2 when the opposition has more shots.

In the Nets

Ilya Sorokin made 18 saves; he is 9-4-2 this season and 6-5-2 vs. Detroit.

John Gibson made 18 saves; he is 4-8-1 this season and 5-6-1 vs. the Isles.

Special Teams

The Isles were 0-1 (2:00); Detroit was 0-1(2:00).

The Isles are 7-2-2 when they score at least one power play goal and 4-4-3 when they do not. The Isles are 3-5-2 when they allow at least one power play goal and 8-1-3 when they do not.

The Isles are 5-0-2 when they outscore the opposition on special teams, 2-2-1 when they are outscored, and 4-4-2 when special team goals are equal.

Three is a Magic Number

The Isles 11-3-2 when they score at least three goals (including shootout winners) and are 0-3-3 when they do not.

One-Goal Games

The Isles are 5-1-5 in games decided by a single goal including 3-1 in regulation. They are 1-3 in games decided in overtime and are 1-2 in shootouts. The Isles are 0-3 in games in which an empty-net goal turns a 1-goal game into a 2-goal game.

Back-to-Backs

The Isles are 0-0-0 on the front end and 0-0-0 on the back end this season; they are the only team in the NHL to not face a back-to-back set so far this season. The first back-to-back will be on November 27th vs. Winnipeg and November 28th at Philadelphia.

The Isles are 1-1-0 when the opponent is on the back end, including 0-0-0 when the Isles also played the previous day.

Ice-time Leaders

Isles: Matthew Schaefer (25:46); Detroit: Moritz Seider (27:30)

Bo Horvat led Isles forwards (20:24).

Shots on Goal

Isles 21 (Ondrej Palat – 5)

Detroit 20 (Alex DeBrincat – 6)

Shot Attempts

Isles 58 (Bo Horvat and Matthew Schaefer – 7)

Detroit 65 (Ben Chiarot – 10)

Face-offs

Isles 26, Detroit 20 (57%)

Bo Horvat won 12 of 17 for the Isles; J.T. Compher won 8 of 14 for Detroit.

Hit Count

Isles 20 (Emil Heineman and Ondrej Palat – 3)

Detroit 36 (Michael Brandsegg-Nygård and Keegan Kolesar – 6)

Blocked Shots

Isles 24 (Adam Pelech – 4)

Detroit 15 (Moritz Seider – 4)

Fights

Brayden Schenn fought Ben Chiarot in the second period. Season total: 9 (Stanley-2, Chaffee-2, Schenn-2, Pelech, MacLean, DeAngelo)

For the Analytics Crowd

Corsi: All situations: Isles 58, Detroit 65

Corsi: 5-on-5: Isles 52, Detroit 60

5-on-5 leaders:

Isles: Ondrej Palat +3

Detroit: Michael Brandsegg-Nygård +13

High Danger Scoring Chances (per Natural Stat Trick)

All situations: Isles 8, Detroit 9

5-on-5: Isles 8, Detroit 8

Scratches

Alex Romanov (IR), Ryan Pulock (INJ), Scott Mayfield, Mitchell Chaffee

Games Lost to injury: 68. (Last season’s total: 399)

The Ironmen

Brayden Schenn played his 348th consecutive game (the first 307 for the Blues); it is the 8th longest active streak in the NHL. Emil Heineman played his 105th consecutive game, all but one for the Isles, while Adam Pelech and Matthew Schaefer extended their streaks to 104 consecutive games.

National TV Games

The Isles are 1-2-1 in games that air on one of the NHL’s US national broadcast partners. The next nationally televised game will be on December 3rd against the Flyers in Philly.

Matinee Isles

The Isles are 0-1-0 in matinee games. The NHL considers games that start before 5:00 local time to be afternoon contests. Since the start of the 2019-20 season, the Isles are 18-25-14 in matinees.

The next matinee will be on Monday, December 7th, when the Isles host the Avs at 1:00pm.

Challenges

Isles: 1 successful, 0 failures. OTT (Offside) 10/15.

Opponents: 0 successful, 1 failure CBJ (Goalie Interference) 11/17

Hockey Opps: 0 favorable, 0 unfavorable

Quickies (Two goals in under a minute)

For (2): Vs NJD 10/3, vs VAN 10/13

Vs (2): @ NYR 10/6, vs TB 10/10

Quick Responses (One team scoring within a minute of the other team)

Isles responses (1): Vs NJ 11/7

Opponent responses (5): ANA 10/20, DAL 10/25, NJ 11/7, WPG 11/19, DET 11/21

Multi-Goal 3rd Period Comeback Wins

For (0):

Vs (1): NJ 11/7

Last Minute Heroes (Tying or go-ahead goals in the final three minutes of the third period):

For (0):

Vs (1): Brandon Hagel (GWG) 18:16 – 10/10 vs. TB

OT Winners

For (1): Matthew Schaefer (MIN) 10/29

Vs (3): Brandt Clarke (LA) 10/22, Jack Hughes (NJ) 11/7, Josh Morrissey (WPG) 11/19

Shootout Winners

For (1): Kyle Palmieri (NAS) 10/27

Vs (2): Shane Pinto (OTT) 10/15, Iyar Stenberg (SJ) 11/9

All-time Islander Leader Boards:

Games Played (skaters)

1. Bryan Trottier 1,123 \\* 2. Denis Potvin 1,060 \\* 3. Josh Bailey 1,057 \\*

4. Casey Cizikas 1,000…

15. Brent Sutter 694 \\* 16. Adam Pelech 664 \\* 17. Ryan Pulock 653\\* 18. Derek King 638 \\* 19. Billy Harris 623 \\* 20. Stefan Persson 622 \\* 21. Scott Mayfield 621 \\* 22. Mathew Barzal 615

Goals

1. Mike Bossy 573 \\* 2. Bryan Trottier 500 \\* 3. Denis Potvin 310…

17. Patrick Flatley 160 \\* 18. Mathew Barzal 153…

22. Jason Blake 127 \\* 23. Casey Cizikas 125…

30. Ray Ferraro 116 \\* 31. Bo Horvat 108

Assists

1. Bryan Trottier 853 \\* 2. Denis Potvin 742 \\* 3. Mike Bossy 553 \\*

4. Josh Bailey 396 \\* 5. Mathew Barzal 384…

23. Pierre Turgeon 193 \\* 24. Ryan Pulock 189…

32. Ziggy Palffy 163 \\* 33. Casey Cizikas 160 \\* 34. David Volek 154 \\* 35. Mariusz Czerkawski 150 \\* 36. Adam Pelech 149

Points

1. Bryan Trottier 1,353 \\* 2. Mike Bossy 1,126 \\* 3. Denis Potvin 1,052…

9. Pat LaFontaine 566 \\* 10. Anders Lee 549 \\* 11. John Tonelli 544 \\* 12. Bob Bourne 542 \\* 13. Mathew Barzal 537…

27. Ed Westfall 286 \\* 28. Casey Cizikas 285 …

31. David Volek 249 \\* 32. Ryan Pulock 245

+/-

1. Bryan Trottier +467 \\\2. Denis Potvin +456 \\\ 3. Mike Bossy +380…

15. Bob Lorimer +105 \\* 16. Adam Pelech +85 \\* 17. Tomas Jonsson +76 \\* 18. Garry Howatt +75 \\* 19. Ryan Pulock +73 \\* 20. Pat Price +70 \\* 21. JP Parise +67 \\* 22. Jude Drouin +58

Defense Games

1. Denis Potvin 1,060 \\* 2. Adam Pelech 664 \\* 3. Ryan Pulock 653\\*

4. Stefan Persson 622 \\* 5. Scott Mayfield 621

Defense Goals

1. Denis Potvin 310 \\* 2. Tomas Jonsson 84 \\* 3. Kenny Jonsson 57 \\*

4. Ryan Pulock 56…

10. Mark Streit 40 \\* 11. Johnny Boychuk 35 \\* 12. Adrian Aucoin 33 \\* 13. Matthew Schaefer 32 \\* 14. Bryan Berard and Adam Pelech 31 \\* 16. Scott Mayfield 30

Defense Assists

1. Denis Potvin 742\\* 2. Stefan Persson 317 \\* 3. Tomas Jonsson 249 \\*

4. Nick Leddy 198 \\* 5. Ryan Pulock 189 …

9. Jeff Norton 166 \\* 10. Adam Pelech 149…

13. Dave Lewis 117 \\* 14. Roman Hamrlik and Scott Mayfield 110

Defense Points

1. Denis Potvin 1,052 \\* 2. Stefan Persson 369 \\* 3. Tomas Jonsson 333 \\*

4. Ryan Pulock 245…

9. Jeff Norton 188 \\* 10. Adam Pelech 180…

14. Dave Lewis 141 \\* 15. Scott Mayfield 140

Goalie Games

1. Billy Smith 674 \\* 2. Ilya Sorokin 323…

6. Thomas Greiss 193 \\* 7. Tommy Salo 187 \\* 8. Semyon Varlamov 180

Wins

1. Billy Smith 304 \\* 2. Ilya Sorokin 163 …

7. Jaroslav Halak 88 \\* 8. Semyon Varlamov 78

Shutouts

1. Ilya Sorokin 30 \\* 2. Glenn Resch 25 \\* 3. Billy Smith 22 \\*

4. Rick DiPietro and Semyon Varlamov 16

On the Farm

The Hamilton Hammers are 6-12-0-2 this season after a 2-0 loss to Belleville on Friday; Cal Ritchie led the Hammers with five shots on goal. Vitek Vanecek had his fourth strong appearance in goal; he is 2-1 in those games, stopping 89 of 93 shots (1.12 GAA, 95.7%)

Team leaders:

Goals: Pierre Engvall (8); Assists: Liam Foudy (10); Points: Engvall (17)

Goalies: Josh Kotai (3-6-1, 3.23, .893), Vitek Vanecek (3-6-1, 3.19, .896)

Season Series Stats

The Isles lead the season series, 1 game to 0 (and 2 points to 0). The teams will not play again until March 27th at UBS Arena.

The Isles are 3-1-0 in the last four meetings with Detroit after losing the previous four meetings.

UP NEXT

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 23rd -- TORONTO AT ISLES 7:30pm

[MSGSN (pre-game at 7:00), WRHU 88.7 FM, WRCN 103.9FM, Isles + UBS Arena App]

The Isles can put away their suitcases for a while as they begin a stretch where they will play seven out of nine games at home as they entertain the Toronto Maple Leafs in the final meeting of the teams this season.

The Leafs, playing their second game, defeated the Isles in New York’s opener 2-1 back on September 30th, but the Isles earned a 4-1 win on October 17th. Both of those games were played in Toronto.

The Isles are 9-3-0 in their last meetings with the Leafs, including 5-1-0 in the last six games at UBS Arena. Toronto heads to UBS Arena with a 9-game winless streak (0-8-1) and are 13-29-8 since the Olympic break. The Leafs have had only one longer winless streak in the last 30 years – a 0-10-1 stretch in January/February 2015

AND FINALLY…

Thanks to all for reading the last 1,200 consecutive editions of The Skinny! It has lasted far longer on the web that it did as the television feature that Jiggs McDonald had added to our post-game show in 1980s to feature my in-depth notes.

Eric Hornick has been the statistician on Islander home game telecasts since January 21, 1982. Information contained in “The Skinny” has been gathered from various sources. Follow Eric @ehornick on Twitter & on his blog www.nyiskinny.com.