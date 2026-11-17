NEW YORK ISLANDERS (9-6-4) VS COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS (7-11-0)

7 P.M. | UBS ARENA | BUY TICKETS

HOW TO WATCH/STREAM: MSGSN, MSG+ ON DAZN, ESPN+

HOW TO LISTEN: 88.7 FM WRHU | 103.9FM LI NEWS | 92.5FM THE BEACON | ISLES + UBS ARENA APP

The New York Islanders are back at UBS Arena following their three-game California road trip for a matchup against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

The Islanders secured five of a possible six points with a 2-0-1 record on the road swing that featured a 5-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday and a 6-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday.

Read a full game recap of Saturday's win here.

Mathew Barzal returned to the lineup on Saturday and had his first assist of the season while Ryan Pulock and Matias Maccelli reentered the lineup on Thursday.

Following his trip to Disneyland with his Swedish counterparts Victor Eklund and Emil Heineman, Simon Holmström recorded his first career hat trick against the Ducks.

Holmström has five goals and three assists accounting for eight points over his last four games. He’s tied with his linemate Bo Horvat for a team-leading nine goals on the year.

The Islanders are currently on a four-game point streak (2-0-2) and will host a critical Metropolitan Division clash with Columbus in town.

The Blue Jackets are on a four-game losing skid with all of those losses coming to Eastern Conference teams and are coming off a 4-3 home loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday.

Reigning Norris Trophy Award winner Zach Werenski continues to play at an elite level and is top 15 in both assists (13) and points (15) by NHL defensemen.

The Blue Jackets will be without their Head Coach and former Islanders Head Coach Rick Bowness, who will undergo medical testing on Monday, according to General Manager Don Waddell.