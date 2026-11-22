For some players, the perfect finish to their 1,000th game might be a winning goal. For Casey Cizikas, a blocked shot felt fitting.

With 68 seconds remaining Saturday night, Cizikas, who ranks seventh all time in blocked shots for the New York Islanders, turned his foot to block a shot from Moritz Seider, sending the puck over the boards and helping protect the Islanders’ 3-2 lead over the Detroit Red Wings.

For Cizikas, the win was the finishing touch on a special day. For the Islanders, it extended their point streak to seven games (4-0-3) and sent them home with three of a possible four points from their road trip.