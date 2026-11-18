Matthew Schaefer did what no New York Islanders defenseman had done in 44 years; score a hat trick.

Schaefer became the first Isles' defenseman since Denis Potvin on March 4,1982 to record the feat. The historic mark meant Schaefer went home with a handful of new hats and the postgame Oar as the 19-year-old helped propel the Islanders to a 5-1 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday, Nov. 17.

"He amazes us every single day," Anthony Duclair said of Schaefer. "I don't think I've ever seen last year, an 18-year-old defenseman come the way he did, and this year, follow it up. He's obviously a special player, and he's going to be for a very long time. So, very, very blessed to be playing with him for sure."

The young defenseman has tallied back-to-back three-point games, recording three goals against Columbus on Tuesday and three helpers against the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday – also a career-first.