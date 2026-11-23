NEW YORK ISLANDERS (11-6-5) VS TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS (8-14-3)

7:30 P.M. | UBS ARENA | BUY TICKETS

HOW TO WATCH/STREAM: MSGSN, MSG+ ON DAZN, ESPN+

HOW TO LISTEN: 88.7 FM WRHU | 103.9FM LI NEWS | 92.5FM THE BEACON | ISLES + UBS ARENA APP

The New York Islanders return to UBS Arena following a two-game road trip to host the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday at 7:30 p.m. Monday’s is also the team’s annual Hockey Fights Cancer game.

Read more on Hockey Fights Cancer here.

The Islanders secured three of a possible four points on the road swing against the Winnipeg Jets and the Detroit Red Wings. The latter was a gutsy 3-2 win by the Isles who extended their point streak to seven games (4-0-3) on Saturday behind Ondřej Palát’s two goals.

Read a full game recap here.

Casey Cizikas capped his 1000th NHL game with the primary assist on Palát’s game-winner with 6:39 remaining in the third period. Palát registered his first multi-goal game since Jan. 12, 2026, with a game-tying goal and the game-clinching tally.

Matthew Schaefer continued to climb the record books as his two-assist game moved him to second in NHL history for points by a teenage defenseman with 85.

Simon Holmström extended his point streak to a career-best seven consecutive games with his 10th goal of the season on Saturday. Holmström leads the team in goals and is the first Isles player to double-digit goals this season.

Head Coach Pete DeBoer said Holmström is playing a strong 200-foot game, indicated by his play on special teams and 5-on-5. DeBoer added that having Holmström with Horvat has been a strong duo for the Isles.

“He’s just playing with a lot of confidence,” DeBoer said of Holmström. “He’s working both ends of the rink. We’re relying on him in all situations, he’s killing penalties, he’s playing on the power play. I think Bo [Horvat] doesn’t get enough credit for what he’s doing with him. He’s driving a lot of offense for us. He might not be sticking the puck in the net but he’s creating turnovers, he’s using his strength and size to win pucks back and drive offense for us. It's been a good combination.”

Holmström has the third most goals by a Swedish player in the NHL this season, behind Toronto’s William Nylander and Boston’s Elias Lindholm, who each have 11.

The Leafs have yet to win a game in November, have lost nine straight games (0-8-1) with eight of those coming at home. Eight of their losses during the streak have come in regulation including a 4-3 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday, a game Toronto led 3-1 and surrendered with two goals in the final 4:20.