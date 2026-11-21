NEW YORK ISLANDERS (10-6-5) VS DETROIT RED WINGS (8-11-3)

7 P.M. | LITTLE CAESARS ARENA

HOW TO WATCH/STREAM: MSGSN2, MSG+ ON DAZN, ESPN+

HOW TO LISTEN: 88.7 FM WRHU | 103.9FM LI NEWS | 92.5FM THE BEACON | ISLES + UBS ARENA APP

History is calling for Casey Cizikas.

Cizikas is slated to play in his 1,000th career game at Little Caesars Arena when the New York Islanders take on the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday at 7 p.m.

Read more on Cizikas' relationship with Cameron Lew.

The Islanders extended their point streak to six games in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday.

Read the full takeaways from Thursday’s game here.

Simon Holmström pushed his point streak to a career-best six consecutive games with an assist on Kyle Palmieri’s goal 20 seconds into the second period.

Holmström has five goals and five assists over his point streak, is tied for the team lead in goals (9) and third on the Islanders in points (17).

Anthony Duclair scored his second goal in as many games and Semyon Varlamov made 18 saves in his 600th career start on Thursday.

JG Pageau made his return to the lineup after missing the previous three games with a lower body injury and went 7-for-10 at the faceoff dot.

The Red Wings are 3-7-0 in their last 10 games and have won one of their last seven games. They’re coming off a 4-1 loss to the Boston Bruins on Wednesday and are tied for seventh in the Atlantic Division.

The Red Wings remain without Olympic gold medalist Dylan Larkin who was suspended by the team without pay on Oct. 29 after he informed the organization he wouldn’t play for them following his trade request.