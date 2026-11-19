They combed through the Target toy aisles shopping for children of all ages. The stacked shopping carts were filled with everything from Sesame Street and Bluey toys, stuffed animals and sensory items to electronics, Islanders gear and games.

Many of the Isles wives and girlfriends have taken part in the annual tradition, but it was the first time for Allie Kessel, whose husband, Matthew, is in his first season on Long Island.

Allie got a firsthand look at the community-minded group, which will help create lasting memories for hundreds of children.

“I feel very grateful to be in a situation where we’re able to give back and help in situations like this,” Allie said. “To be able to be part of an organization and have this set up for us where we get to give back is really special and something that I don’t take lightly. It’s a great opportunity. We are blessed to be able to be on this side of it. If I were a mom in a situation with a sick kid, I would really appreciate it and be so grateful for the help that we are able to provide so just excited to be a part of a community where we’re able to give that back to people.”

The event hit close to home for many of the wives and girlfriends, who thought of their own children while shopping. Holly has three young children, Danielle has a son, and Jen’s second child is on the way.

Much like their husbands on the ice, Jen and Danielle paired up and went up and down the aisles with multiple carts nearly overflowing with presents.

Kristy brought her 8-year-old son, Jack, before school, and they picked out gifts together. Kristy said Jack’s perspective on what a kid his age would want was helpful, and the trip was a chance to teach him that not all children get a traditional holiday experience.

“It’s nice when we can all come together as a community and we can all bring a different approach having different age groups of our own kids,” Kristy said. “Being able to pick gifts that we think would be really special and unique to each of these kids opening this up if they’re in the hospital and hopefully just gives them a little brighter of a Christmas.”