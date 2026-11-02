Islanders, Matthew Schaefer and Northwell Health Unveil Jennifer Schaefer Child Support Room

The New York Islanders, the Islanders Children’s Foundation and Matthew Schaefer, in partnership with Northwell Health, unveiled the Jennifer Schaefer Child Support Room at R.J. Zuckerberg Cancer Center on Monday.
The room is designed for children whose parents are undergoing cancer treatment and is inspired by Matthew Schaefer’s mother, Jennifer, who passed away in February 2024 after a two-year battle with breast cancer.
The room being named after Matthew’s mother grew out of conversations between Schaefer, Northwell Health personnel. The room itself came together via conversations between the Islanders Children’s Foundation and Northwell.
“You have a vision of just wanting to do something for the kids,” Matthew Schaefer said. "When you partner with such an amazing partner and family as I call them, they're my family now but Northwell Health, they've always wanted something like this. When you talk to nurses and doctors and people around, they're like, ‘wow, thank gosh, we've always wanted something like this to help kids and families in need.’”