Islanders, Matthew Schaefer and Northwell Health Unveil Jennifer Schaefer Child Support Room

The space is designed for children whose parents are undergoing cancer treatments

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By Tyler Millen

The New York Islanders, the Islanders Children’s Foundation and Matthew Schaefer, in partnership with Northwell Health, unveiled the Jennifer Schaefer Child Support Room at R.J. Zuckerberg Cancer Center on Monday. 

The room is designed for children whose parents are undergoing cancer treatment and is inspired by Matthew Schaefer’s mother, Jennifer, who passed away in February 2024 after a two-year battle with breast cancer.  

The room being named after Matthew’s mother grew out of conversations between Schaefer, Northwell Health personnel. The room itself came together via conversations between the Islanders Children’s Foundation and Northwell. 

“You have a vision of just wanting to do something for the kids,” Matthew Schaefer said. "When you partner with such an amazing partner and family as I call them, they're my family now but Northwell Health, they've always wanted something like this. When you talk to nurses and doctors and people around, they're like, ‘wow, thank gosh, we've always wanted something like this to help kids and families in need.’”

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PHOTOS: Jennifer Schaefer Child Support Room Opening

The Islanders Children’s Foundation, Matthew Schaefer and Northwell Health officially opened the Jennifer Schaefer Child Support Room at the R.J. Zuckerberg Cancer Center. Photos by Dennis DaSilva/New York Islanders

The room is an Islanders-themed sanctum with a mini video board with multiple TVs scattered across the walls for children to play video games and watch their favorite shows.

There are also three lockers inspired by the ones in the Islanders locker room line along the back wall and blanketed by Isles jerseys hanging below a helmet and a set of gloves.

Along a side wall there’s an Islanders-themed bubble hockey table that will be the epicenter of many battles between Matthew and young challengers.

There are various signed pucks, Schaefer jerseys, photos, and memorabilia items encased throughout the room that were carefully curated.

“I wish I had something like this because I think it would have helped so much when you can go with your parents, drive with them, be with them, support them when they're going through this tough time,” Matthew said. “But at the end of the day, you can also go and be in a fun space, [it] doesn't feel like you're in the hospital at all. There's colors, there's lots of Islanders stuff, which is awesome. They're gonna become Islander fans if they're not already.”

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In attendance were Matthew’s dad, Todd, and his older brother, Johnny, who were able to see the lasting legacy Jennifer will leave at Northwell Health.

It was an emotional day for the Schaefers who toured the room together as Matthew and Johnny got to experience a space that they never had while their mother courageously battled breast cancer.

Johnny said the “room just embodies our family” and they got to bond over many sentimental family pictures that children will get to see in the room.

“They get to see the name behind the room and in the last name, they get to see who that person was,” Johnny said. “And if Matthew is ever in there with those kids, he gets to explain to them who his mom was as a person, why he is the way he is, and they get to see all that. But the room itself is gorgeous. It's far and more than what I ever thought it was going to be, and I can't wait to go back in there and see kids in their element.”

Todd has already begun to feel the impact of what Matthew has meant to the community.

Schaefer’s father was down by the Islanders' bench during pregame warmups, and a 13-year-old girl gave him a tearful hug while sharing her story that her mom passed away when she was five. She told Todd that she watches videos of Matthew as inspiration.

It’s kids like that this room will serve.

“We couldn't have picked a better partnership in Northwell,” Todd Schaefer said. “Their values, their morals, what they stand for, everything that I've seen, everything that Matthew comes home and tells me stories about, is just phenomenal... My wife would be so pleased. The room is exactly what she would want. When she was battling, we didn't have anything like this. To have a space like this where people can come in and kids can be kids, and it doesn't matter how old they are. In her name, it couldn't have come at a better place.” place

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Islanders Co-Owner and Alternate Governor Jon Ledecky was in attendance along with Islanders President of Business Operations Kelly Cheeseman who both praised the Isles partnership with Northwell Health.

Ledecky said watching Matthew engage with children reminded him of the fabled tales of Yankees legend Lou Gehrig because of Matthew’s genuine care and extensive time he spends with kids in the community.

“It's so great when a player and his family come together to do something great for children, and that's such an oasis for children whose families are going through the cancer situation,” Ledecky said. “The input from Matthew and his family on the room was so fantastic. It makes such a huge difference when a player is committed to a cause, and this is something that is in the DNA of the Schaefer family. The Islanders Children's Foundation, the New York Islanders are so happy to support this, both financially and emotionally.”

It’s a space Matthew will frequent often – in part to get his fix of bubble hockey – to support a populous of children that are going through the same situation Matthew once dealt with.

“The person you see on the ice, the person you see in the community with the cameras in his face, he's the exact same person without it,” Martin said. “He's not putting on an act or a show for anybody. He is who he is, and he's not shy to show you that. It's really remarkable. All of which that family has endured especially at such a young age to lose his mom, just to be able to direct that in a positive way speaks volumes to his mom, his dad, his brother, and himself.”

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Dr. Richard Barakat is the physician-in-chief and executive director of the Northwell Health Cancer Institute and was in attendance along with Northwell Health President and CEO Dr. John D’Angelo.

Dr. Barakat said the room will be staffed by a trained child life specialist who will be there to support the children in the space emotionally.

Instead of sitting in a waiting room while their parents receive treatment, children can use the Jennifer Schaefer Child Support Room as a place to just be kids.

“It is a place where a child can process complex feelings through the age-appropriate play,” Dr. Barakat said. “When a patient knows their child is not just occupied but is happy, engaged, and perhaps most importantly, emotionally supported, they can better focus on their own recovery. As we know, family is integral to the healing process.”

One of those people who understands the kind of fear, stress and confusion a child goes through when their parent goes through cancer is Tenika Isaacs who was there to see the room with her son LJ.

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Isaacs was diagnosed with breast cancer in the winter of 2025 and that was followed by chemotherapy in the spring, surgery in the summer, and she finished her final radiation treatment on Oct. 30.

Isaacs is now in remission and is able to celebrate a road to recovery. She also said the room allows parents to focus on appointments and care while their children are in a safe space.

“This space represents more than childcare; it represents emotional support, compassion, connection, and recognition that children need care and reassurance throughout this journey too,” Isaacs said. “It offers something that can easily get lost in the uncertainty of cancer, the opportunity for children to simply be children. To laugh, to play, to feel supported, spend meaningful time with their families, and experience joy even when life feels unsure.”

“Cancer may change a family's circumstances, but it should not take away their ability to experience happiness, connection, and hope,” she added. “Knowing our children have a safe space where their emotional needs are acknowledged and their joy is protected can give us as parents a different kind of peace of mind.”

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LJ was part of a special presentation and received the first of many Islanders-themed bracelets children will get to make as part of the room’s activities. The bracelet also has a ladybug encapsulated on it as a lasting marking of Jennifer’s legacy and a sign of remembrance. It’s an important symbol to the Schaefer family.

 LJ was also able to get a lesson from Matthew on bubble hockey as the pair spent time together in the room.

LJ put his lesson into action quickly and beat the Calder Trophy winner 1-0 in the inaugural game on the table. Matthew will be back at the room soon to try and improve his record.

“I'm a 0-1 record now because LJ beat me, so not off to a good start,” Matthew said. “Matt Martin might have to come in and give me a pep talk before, but this is super special, and I can't wait. This is going to be awesome.”

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