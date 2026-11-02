Islanders, Matthew Schaefer and Northwell Health Unveil Jennifer Schaefer Child Support Room

In attendance were Matthew’s dad, Todd, and his older brother, Johnny, who were able to see the lasting legacy Jennifer will leave at Northwell Health.

It was an emotional day for the Schaefers who toured the room together as Matthew and Johnny got to experience a space that they never had while their mother courageously battled breast cancer.

Johnny said the “room just embodies our family” and they got to bond over many sentimental family pictures that children will get to see in the room.

“They get to see the name behind the room and in the last name, they get to see who that person was,” Johnny said. “And if Matthew is ever in there with those kids, he gets to explain to them who his mom was as a person, why he is the way he is, and they get to see all that. But the room itself is gorgeous. It's far and more than what I ever thought it was going to be, and I can't wait to go back in there and see kids in their element.”

Todd has already begun to feel the impact of what Matthew has meant to the community.

Schaefer’s father was down by the Islanders' bench during pregame warmups, and a 13-year-old girl gave him a tearful hug while sharing her story that her mom passed away when she was five. She told Todd that she watches videos of Matthew as inspiration.

It’s kids like that this room will serve.

“We couldn't have picked a better partnership in Northwell,” Todd Schaefer said. “Their values, their morals, what they stand for, everything that I've seen, everything that Matthew comes home and tells me stories about, is just phenomenal... My wife would be so pleased. The room is exactly what she would want. When she was battling, we didn't have anything like this. To have a space like this where people can come in and kids can be kids, and it doesn't matter how old they are. In her name, it couldn't have come at a better place.” place