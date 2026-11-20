Game 21

Winnipeg 4, Isles 3 (OT)

Josh Morrissey scored 1:58 into overtime as the Winnipeg Jets rallied from three separate one-goal deficits to defeat the Isles 4-3, before a crowd of 13,161 at Canada Life Centre.

Kyle Palmieri’s goal was the Isles’ third in the first 20:20 of play but they did not score again as their three-game win streak ended.

The Isles have points in six straight (3-0-3) for the first time since March 2025,as they head to Detroit to face the Red Wings on Saturday.

The Scoring:

1st Period

Anthony Duclair (6) Casey Cizikas (3), Tony DeAngelo (6) 02:35 NYI 1, WPG 0

Morgan Barron (4) Dylan Samberg (6), Adam Lowry (6) 03:06 NYI 1, WPG 1

Emil Heineman (3) Unassisted (SH) 08:44 NYI 2, WPG 1

Kyle Connor (18) Gabriel Vilardi (12), Mark Scheifele (20) 17:47 NYI 2, WPG 2

2nd Period

Kyle Palmieri (4) Simon Holmstrom (8) 00:20 NYI 3, WPG 2

Cole Perfetti (9) Gabriel Vilardi (13), Mark Scheifele (21) (PP) 12:09 NYI 3, WPG 3

3rd Period

No Scoring

Overtime

Josh Morrissey (1) Mark Scheifele (22), Kyle Connor (10) 01:58 WPG 4, NYI 3

The Skinny

The Isles went 0-3 on the power play and killed both Jet powerplays… The Isles’ PK is 39-44 in the last fourteen games, while the power play was held scoreless for the first time in five games… The Isles scored first for the sixth consecutive game… Anthony Duclair scored the opening goal for the 5th time this season – most in the NHL...The Isles are 2-3-3 when tied after two periods … Simon Holmstrom, playing his 300th NHL game, extended his point streak to a career-best six games … The Isles remain four games over NHL-.500; with 25 points in the first 21 games of the season, they are on pace for 100 points…Emil Heineman scored for the first time since October 8th while Kyle Palmieri (1-3-4 in last four games) tallied for the first time in ten games…Josh Morrissey’s goal was his sixth career OT goal; Mark Schiefele assisted on the last three Jet goals…The Isles are 4-0-2 in the last six road games…Two of Emil Heineman’s three goals have come shorthanded; he is the 5th player in the league this season with two shorties…Heineman now has three goals in four career games against the Jets.

The Injury

Ryan Pulock did not play in the third period.

First Time in a Long Time

The teams played extra time for the first time since March 3, 2016, when a Kyle Okposo overtime goal made Thomas Greiss a winner in Winnipeg.

Milestone Men (non-Schaefer)

Casey Cizikas played in his 999th game, all with the Islanders.

Simon Holmstrom played in 300th NHL game.

Semyon Varlamov started his 600th NHL game; he has made 28 relief appearances.

Semyon Varlamov has recorded 291 NHL wins, which is 48th all-time. 42 goalies have won at least 300 games, and Mike Liut (293) is next on the list at 47th.

The Skinny was published for the 1,199th consecutive game (including playoffs)

The Schaefer’s

Schaefer has 32 career goals, matching Bryan Trottier’s club record for teenagers.

Schaefer has 83 points, one behind Rasmus Dahlin for 2nd place on the teenage defenseman point list. He is 49 points behind Phil Housley’s teenage record.

Schaefer was held pointless but still has a point in twelve of the last fourteen games.

Schaefer became the third teenager to reach 300 career shots, joining Bobby Orr and Phil Housley.

Most Goals by an NHL Teenage Defenseman:

1. Phil Housley 46

2. Matthew Schaefer 32

Most Points by an NHL Teenage Defenseman:

1. Phil Housley 132

2. Rasmus Dahlin 84

3. Matthew Schaefer 83

Most Goals by an Islander Teenager

1.Bryan Trottier and Matthew Schaefer 32

Most Assists by an Islander Teenager

1. Bryan Trottier 63

2. Tim Connolly and Matthew Schaefer 51

Most Points by an Islander Teenager

1. Bryan Trottier 95

2. Matthew Schaefer 83

Most Game-Winning Goals by an Islander Teenager

1.Matthew Schaefer 6

2. Bryan Trottier 5

Most Power Play Goals by an Islander Teenager

1. Bryan Trottier and John Tavares 11

2. Matthew Schaefer 9

Most Shots on Goal by an Islander Teenager

1. Matthew Schaefer 300

2. Tim Connolly 285

Schaefer will play this entire season as a teenager.

Most Ice Time by an Islander Teenager, Game

Matthew Schaefer 32:16 10/27/2026 at NSH (SO)

Matthew Schaefer 31:59 3/24/2026 vs CHI

Matthew Schaefer 30:51 11/9/2026 at SJ (SO)

Matthew Schaefer 30:01 11/5/2026 vs CAR

Matthew Schaefer 30:01 10/29/2026 at MIN (OT)

The last Islander to play more than 32:16 was Mark Streit, who played 32:27 on March 27, 2010, vs. CBJ. Since ice-time became official, no Islander has played more than the 31:59 Schaefer played on 3/24/2026 in a game that ended in regulation.

Most Ice Time by a Teenager, Game

1. Matthew Schaefer 32:16 10/27/2026 at NSH (SO)

2. Matthew Schaefer 31:59 3/24/2026 vs CHI

3. Jay Bouwmeester 30:57 1/30/2003 for FLA vs. DET (OT)

4. Matthew Schaefer 30:51 11/9/2026 at SJ (SO)

There are nine recorded instances of a teenager playing 30 minutes in a game, including Schaefer five times and Seth Jones twice.

Schaefer has played at least 20:00 in 91 straight games; it is the longest streak in NHL history by a player 20 or younger since ice-time became official and the longest by an Islander since Mark Streit set the record (since 1997-98) by doing so in 141 consecutive games from 2009-2011.

Did Somebody Say Comeback?

The Isles have one come-from behind win this season, including no times when they trailed in the third period. The opponents have come-from-behind to win four times this season, including once in the third period.

The Isles have zero multi-goal comeback wins (zero in the third period); opponents have one (one in the third period).

Overtime Is Our Time

The Isles are 1-3 in games decided by an overtime goal; they are 1-2 in shootouts.

Last season the Isles established an NHL record by winning all ten games decided by an overtime goal.

The Sixth Attacker

The Isles have not scored with the sixth attacker and allowed five empty net goals.

Opponents have scored two goals with the sixth attacker and allowed four empty-netters to the Isles.

Last Year vs. This Year

• 2026-27: 10-6-5 for 25 points in 21 games

• 2025-26: 12-7-2 for 26 points in 21 games

Offense from Defense

• Today: 0-1-1

• Season: 14-34-48

• Last Season (Final) 40-126-166

The 40 goals last season were the most for the Islander defense since they had 41 in 2022-23.

Home and Road

The Isles are 10-6-5 overall; they are 5-3-2 at home and 5-3-3 on the road.

Winnipeg is 11-9-3 overall; they are 6-5-1 at home and 5-4-2 on the road.

East and West

The Isles are 3-4-2 against the East (2-2-1 vs. Metropolitan and 1-2-1 vs. Atlantic) and 7-2-3 against the West (3-1-1 vs. Central and 4-1-2 vs. Pacific).

Coach DeBoer

Pete DeBoer is 673-456-157 as an NHL coach, and 11-9-5 with the Isles.

Career Wins

13. Dick Irvin 691

14. Pat Quinn 684

15. Todd McLellan and Pete DeBoer 673

First Things First

The Isles are 9-0-4 when scoring first and 1-6-1 when allowing the opening goal.

The Shots

Isles 8-11-6-0=25

Winnipeg 6-9-6-1=22

The Isles are 5-1-3 when they outshoot their opponents, 0-0-0 when the shots are even and 5-5-2 when the opposition has more shots.

In the Nets

Semyon Varlamov made 18 saves; he is 2-2-3 this season and 18-10-3 vs. Winnipeg.

Nico Daws made 22 saves; he is 5-3-0 this season and 1-2-0 vs. the Isles.

Special Teams

The Isles were 0-3 (6:00); Winnipeg was 0-2 (4:00), allowing a shorthanded goal to Emil Heineman.

The Isles are 7-2-2 when they score at least one power play goal and 3-4-3 when they do not. The Isles are 3-5-1 when they allow at least one power play goal and 7-1-4 when they do not.

The Isles are 5-0-3 when they outscore the opposition on special teams, 2-2-1 when they are outscored, and 3-4-1 when special team goals are equal.

Three is (Usually) a Magic Number

The Isles 10-3-2 when they score at least three goals (including shootout winners) and are 0-3-3 when they do not.

One-Goal Games

The Isles are 4-1-5 in games decided by a single goal including 2-1 in regulation. They are 1-3 in games decided in overtime and are 1-2 in shootouts. The Isles are 0-3 in games in which an empty-net goal turns a 1-goal game into a 2-goal game.

Back-to-Backs

The Isles are 0-0-0 on the front end and 0-0-0 on the back end this season; they are the only team in the NHL to not face a back-to-back set so far this season. The first back-to-back will be on November 27th vs. Winnipeg and November 28th at Philadelphia.

The Isles are 1-1-0 when the opponent is on the back end, including 0-0-0 when the Isles also played the previous day.

Ice-time Leaders

Isles: Matthew Schaefer (27:00); Winnipeg: Dylan Samberg (26:26)

Simon Holmstrom led Isles forwards (18:49).

Shots on Goal

Isles 25 (Mathew Barzal and Matthew Schaefer – 4)

Winnipeg 22 (Cole Perfetti – 4)

Shot Attempts

Isles 60 (Matthew Schaefer – 9)

Winnipeg 49 (Dawson Mercer – 8)

Face-offs

Isles 24, Winnipeg 24 (50%)

Jean-Gabriel Pageau won 7 of 10 for the Isles; Morgan Barron won 5 of 6 for Winnipeg.

Hit Count

Isles 13 (Casey Cizikas – 4)

Winnipeg 24 (Cole Koepke – 5)

Blocked Shots

Isles 8 (Ryan Pulock, Matthew Schaefer, and Simon Holmstrom – 2)

Winnipeg 17 (Several with 2)

Fights

None. Season total: 8 (Stanley-2, Chaffee-2, Schenn, Pelech, MacLean, DeAngelo)

For the Analytics Crowd

Corsi: All situations: Isles 62, Winnipeg 48

Corsi: 5-on-5: Isles 57, Winnipeg 34

5-on-5 leaders:

Isles: Adma Pelech +15

Winnipeg: Cole Perfetti EVEN

High Danger Scoring Chances (per Natural Stat Trick)

All situations: Isles 9, Winnipeg 14

5-on-5: Isles 8, Winnipeg 8

Scratches

Alex Romanov (IR), Logan Stanley (INJ), Scott Mayfield, Mitchell Chaffee

Games Lost to injury: 66. (Last season’s total: 399)

The Ironmen

Brayden Schenn played his 347th consecutive game (the first 307 for the Blues); it is the 8th longest active streak in the NHL. Emil Heineman played his 104th consecutive game, all but one for the Isles, while Adam Pelech and Matthew Schaefer extended their streaks to 103 consecutive games.

National TV Games

The Isles are 1-2-1 in games that air on one of the NHL’s US national broadcast partners. The next nationally televised game will be on December 3rd against the Flyers in Philly.

Matinee Isles

The Isles are 0-1-0 in matinee games. The NHL considers games that start before 5:00 local time to be afternoon contests. Since the start of the 2019-20 season, the Isles are 18-25-14 in matinees.

The next matinee will be on Monday, December 7th, when the Isles host the Avs at 1:00pm.

Challenges

Isles: 1 successful, 0 failures. OTT (Offside) 10/15.

Opponents: 0 successful, 1 failure CBJ (Goalie Interference) 11/17

Hockey Opps: 0 favorable, 0 unfavorable

Quickies (Two goals in under a minute)

For (2): Vs NJD 10/3, vs VAN 10/13

Vs (2): @ NYR 10/6, vs TB 10/10

Quick Responses (One team scoring within a minute of the other team)

Isles responses (1): Vs NJ 11/7

Opponent responses (4): ANA 10/20, DAL 10/25, NJ 11/7, WPG 11/19

Multi-Goal 3rd Period Comeback Wins

For (0):

Vs (1): NJ 11/7

Last Minute Heroes (Tying or go-ahead goals in the final three minutes of the third period):

For (0):

Vs (1): Brandon Hagel (GWG) 18:16 – 10/10 vs. TB

OT Winners

For (1): Matthew Schaefer (MIN) 10/29

Vs (3): Brandt Clarke (LA) 10/22, Jack Hughes (NJ) 11/7, Josh Morrissey (WPG) 11/19

Shootout Winners

For (1): Kyle Palmieri (NAS) 10/27

Vs (2): Shane Pinto (OTT) 10/15, Iyar Stenberg (SJ) 11/9

All-time Islander Leader Boards:

Games Played (skaters)

1. Bryan Trottier 1,123 \\* 2. Denis Potvin 1,060 \\* 3. Josh Bailey 1,057 \\*

4. Casey Cizikas 999…

15. Brent Sutter 694 \\* 16. Adam Pelech 663 \\* 17. Ryan Pulock 653\\* 18. Derek King 638 \\* 19. Billy Harris 623 \\* 20. Stefan Persson 622 \\* 21. Scott Mayfield 621 \\* 22. Mathew Barzal 614

Goals

1. Mike Bossy 573 \\* 2. Bryan Trottier 500 \\* 3. Denis Potvin 310…

17. Patrick Flatley 160 \\* 18. Mathew Barzal 153…

22. Jason Blake 127 \\* 23. Casey Cizikas 125…

30. Ray Ferraro 116 \\* 31. Bo Horvat 108

Assists

1. Bryan Trottier 853 \\* 2. Denis Potvin 742 \\* 3. Mike Bossy 553 \\*

4. Josh Bailey 396 \\* 5. Mathew Barzal 384…

23. Pierre Turgeon 193 \\* 24. Ryan Pulock 189…

32. Ziggy Palffy 163 \\* 33. Casey Cizikas 159 \\* 34. David Volek 154 \\* 35. Mariusz Czerkawski 150 \\* 36. Adam Pelech 149

Points

1. Bryan Trottier 1,353 \\* 2. Mike Bossy 1,126 \\* 3. Denis Potvin 1,052…

9. Pat LaFontaine 566 \\* 10. Anders Lee 549 \\* 11. John Tonelli 544 \\* 12. Bob Bourne 542 \\* 13. Mathew Barzal 537…

27. Ed Westfall 286 \\* 28. Casey Cizikas 284 …

31. David Volek 249 \\* 32. Ryan Pulock 245

+/-

1. Bryan Trottier +467 \\\2. Denis Potvin +456 \\\ 3. Mike Bossy +380…

15. Bob Lorimer +105 \\* 16. Adam Pelech +85 \\* 17. Tomas Jonsson +76 \\* 18. Garry Howatt +75 \\* 19. Ryan Pulock +73 \\* 20. Pat Price +70 \\* 21. JP Parise +67 \\* 22. Jude Drouin +58

Defense Games

1. Denis Potvin 1,060 \\* 2. Adam Pelech 663 \\* 3. Ryan Pulock 653\\*

4. Stefan Persson 622 \\* 5. Scott Mayfield 621

Defense Goals

1. Denis Potvin 310 \\* 2. Tomas Jonsson 84 \\* 3. Kenny Jonsson 57 \\*

Ryan Pulock 56…

10. Mark Streit 40 \\* 11. Johnny Boychuk 35 \\* 12. Adrian Aucoin 33 \\* 13. Matthew Schaefer 32 \\* 14. Bryan Berard and Adam Pelech 31 \\* 16. Scott Mayfield 30

Defense Assists

1. Denis Potvin 742\\* 2. Stefan Persson 317 \\* 3. Tomas Jonsson 249 \\*

4. Nick Leddy 198 \\* 5. Ryan Pulock 189 …

9. Jeff Norton 166 \\* 10. Adam Pelech 149…

13. Dave Lewis 117 \\* 14. Roman Hamrlik and Scott Mayfield 110

Defense Points

1. Denis Potvin 1,052 \\* 2. Stefan Persson 369 \\* 3. Tomas Jonsson 333 \\*

Ryan Pulock 245…

9. Jeff Norton 188 \\* 10. Adam Pelech 180…

14. Dave Lewis 141 \\* 15. Scott Mayfield 140

Goalie Games

1. Billy Smith 674 \\* 2. Ilya Sorokin 322…

6. Thomas Greiss 193 \\* 7. Tommy Salo 187 \\* 8. Semyon Varlamov 180

Wins

1. Billy Smith 304 \\* 2. Ilya Sorokin 162 …

7. Jaroslav Halak 88 \\* 8. Semyon Varlamov 78

Shutouts

Ilya Sorokin 30 \\* 2. Glenn Resch 25 \\* 3. Billy Smith 22 \\*

4. Rick DiPietro and Semyon Varlamov 16

On the Farm

The Hamilton Hammers are 6-11-0-2 this season as they get ready to host Belleville on Friday; the Hammers went 2-2-0-0 on their recent road trip. Cal Ritchie is expected to be in the lineup on Friday.

Team leaders:

Goals: Pierre Engvall (8); Assists: Liam Foudy (10); Points: Engvall (17)

Goalies: Josh Kotai (3-6-1, 3.23, .893), Vitek Vanecek (3-5-1, 3.64, .890)

Season Series Stats

Winnipeg leads the season series, 1 game to 0 (and 2 points to 1). The teams will next play at UBS Arena on Black Friday.

The Isles earned their first point in their last four games in Winnipeg (0-3-1) and are 2-4-1 over the last four seasons against the Jets.

UP NEXT

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 21st -- ISLANDERS AT DETROIT 7:00pm

[MSGSN2 (pre-game at 6:30), WRHU 88.7 FM, WRCN 103.9FM, Isles + UBS Arena App]

The Isles head to Detroit for what is expected to be Casey Cizikas’ 1,000th NHL game as the Isles face the Red Wings for the first time this season.

The Isles won the first two games last season by a combined 12-2 score, before falling 3-2 in Detroit on December 16th; however, they are only 2-5-0 in their last seven meetings with the Red Wings.

Pete DeBoer will face Todd McLellan; the two head coaches enter the game with 673 career wins each, and the winner will have sole possession of 15th place on the career wins list.

In honor of Casey and his long-time linemates, the MCC (1200th) consecutive edition of The Skinny will follow the game.

Eric Hornick has been the statistician on Islander home game telecasts since January 21, 1982. Information contained in “The Skinny” has been gathered from various sources. Follow Eric @ehornick on Twitter & on his blog www.nyiskinny.com.