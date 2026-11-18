The New York Islanders announced on Wednesday that forward Cal Ritchie has been activated from injured reserve and will be loaned to Hamilton (AHL).

Ritchie sustained a lower body injury against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Oct. 17 and was projected to miss 4-6 weeks.

The 21-year-old resumed skating with the team in a non-contact jersey on Monday for the first time since his injury.

Head Coach Pete DeBoer said on Tuesday his next steps are dropping the non-contact sweater.

Ritchie recorded one goal and one assist in eight games prior to his injury. Ritchie has 33 career points (15G, 18A) in 80 games.

Hamilton’s next game is Friday night as they host the Belleville Senators.