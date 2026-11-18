The Isles had their captain’s back earlier this season on Oct. 8 against the Chicago Blackhawks. Immediately after Horvat released the puck off his stick for an empty-netter for his second goal of the game, he took a high check from Frank Nazar. Chaos ensued on the ice.

Palmieri was the first to confront Nazar; Logan Stanley latched onto Tyler Bertuzzi and JG Pageau eventually found himself on top of Bertuzzi on the ice. Everyone supporting their captain.

It’s a testament to Horvat as a player and to the culture he and the Islanders have instilled. Head Coach Pete DeBoer noticed this early in his tenure.

“I got to know Bo at the Olympics and through camp, but you never know until you see him interact with his teammates,” DeBoer said. “The reverence they hold him in and the respect he has in the room, he's obviously built that over the years here.”

DeBoer got a glimpse into the kind of person Horvat is in February as an Assistant Coach with Team Canada at the 2026 Olympics in Italy.

Little did DeBoer or Horvat know they’d be back together just over a month later when the former was hired as the 20th Head Coach in franchise history.

What DeBoer saw in Milan was affirmed by what he’s seen in the early stages of the regular season. Horvat’s work ethic and play in all three zones were going to be the premier example for his team.

“He's leading the way in detail, in how we want to play,” DeBoer said. “He's working really hard away from the puck. Just that championship detail we're looking for from our entire group and you need your captain to set the tone with that and it's not a lot of stuff that shows up on the scoreboard although he is scoring goals but there's a lot of really good detail in his game away from the puck that bleeds into our group.”

One of those goals DeBoer is referring to isn’t even reflected in Horvat’s season total, but it stands as one of the most memorable of his NHL career.

It happened two years removed from the same place where Horvat was the last to leave the bench in Nashville.

Horvat sealed a shootout win for a 4-3 Isles victory on Oct. 27 with an insurance marker. With his goal, he helped clinch the Isles first win in Nashville since Oct. 28, 2017, and secured Semyon Varlamov’s first win in 712 days.

"The only thing that was going through my mind that day was get this win for Varly,” Horvat said. “I'm just happy that that went in for him. He deserved every moment of that.”