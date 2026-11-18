Bo Horvat demonstrated he was worthy of being the New York Islanders captain long before he was bestowed the C.
There was his fight on Feb. 5, 2024, when Horvat immediately dropped the gloves with Simon Benoit after the then-Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman took a run at Mathew Barzal.
Horvat was lauded for being “an eagle” that night, and deservedly so, but many Islanders have answered the bell for their teammates in a similar fashion. How many can say they’ve waited for their teammates when the bell tolls?
That’s exactly what Horvat did on Jan. 13, 2024. The Islanders lost a heartbreaker in Nashville, as the Predators scored with 7.9 seconds remaining to break a 1-1 tie and added an empty-netter with time expiring to make it 3-1.
The clock hit zero and the Islanders trickled back to the locker room, but the game wasn’t officially over. Technically, the puck crossed the goal line before the buzzer, so after some brief confusion, five Islanders came back out onto the ice for the most meaningless of faceoffs.
One player stayed on the bench to wait for his teammates. You already know who it is.
“I obviously didn't expect it to get as much publicity as it did,” Horvat said, acknowledging that he still gets asked about it. “It's just a matter of the game's not over yet, and just being able to stay there out there, especially with the guys on the ice, I think was important.”