Casey Cizikas left his 1,000th NHL game with a souvenir.

It wasn’t a custom hat, or a custom shirt, both of which were sported by his teammates, but the New York Islanders forward left with the postgame oar.

In a day that centered around celebrating Cizikas for eclipsing 1,000 career games, he delivered an assist on Ondrej Palát’s game-winning goal, and the Islanders beat the Detroit Red Wings 3-2 at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday.

“It was probably a testament to his 1,000th game even more than the type of game it was that our fourth line got two goals,” Head Coach Pete DeBoer said. “That was a difference in the game, Palát’s two goals were with Pageau and Cizikas so those guys were a difference maker for us.”

In the locker room postgame, Cizikas was awarded the oar and Palát was given the hardworking helmet following his first multi-goal game since Jan. 12, 2026.