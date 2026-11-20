Pageau Returns, Pulock Misses Third Period
JG Pageau returned to the lineup after missing three games with a lower-body injury, centering Duclair and Cizikas.
The Islanders lined up as follows:
Hölmstrom–Horvat–Palmieri
Heineman–Schenn–Eklund
Palat–Barzal–Maccelli
Cizikas–Pageau–Duclair
Schaefer–Pulock
Pelech–DeAngelo
Hutton–Kessel
Ryan Pulock did not return for the third period after taking the final shift of the second. DeBoer said the Islanders would know more after Pulock was evaluated Friday.
“They're getting used to playing a man down I feel like almost every night,” DeBoer said. “So I thought they did a good job. We bent but didn't break.”
The Islanders finished the game with five defensemen, leaning on Varlamov to help preserve the point.
“Varly [Varlamov] made a couple huge saves in third in order to get the point,” DeBoer said. “We'll take the point and move on.”
Next Game
The Islanders visit the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday night. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m., with coverage on MSGSN2.