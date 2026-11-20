Islanders and Jets Trade Goals

The Islanders opened the scoring for the sixth straight game, taking a 1-0 lead less than three minutes into the first period.

Off a faceoff, Tony DeAngelo delivered a cross-ice pass to Duclair, who tipped the puck to Casey Cizikas, who was playing in his 999th career game. Cizikas found Duclair open in front and Duclair powered through a Winnipeg stickcheck to pot his sixth goal of the season.

Winnipeg answered less than 30 seconds later when Barron deflected Dylan Samberg’s shot past Varlamov for his fourth goal of the season and erasing the Islanders’ early lead.

Heineman restored the Islanders’ lead with 11:16 remaining in the first period, capitalizing on a misplay by Daws in the corner. Heineman collected the puck and scored into the open net for his third goal of the season.

The shorthanded tally was the Islanders’ third of the season.