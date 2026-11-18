Game 20

Isles 5, Columbus 1

Expect Anything Different?

Matthew Schaefer became the first Islander defenseman in 44 years, and only the third teenage defenseman in the history of the NHL, to score a hat trick, as the Isles defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-1, before a crowd of 14,295 at UBS Arena.

Ilya Sorokin made 28 saves, but this night was all about #48, as the Isles recorded hat tricks in consecutive games for the first time since 2001.

The Isles have won three straight and have a point in five straight (3-0-2) as they head north to play Winnipeg on Thursday night. Note that this is a 7pm NY Time start.

The Scoring:

1st Period

Anthony Duclair (5) Mathew Barzal (2), Tony DeAngelo (5) (PP) 19:02 NYI 1, CBJ 0

2nd Period

Matthew Schaefer (7) Unassisted 01:34 NYI 2, CBJ 0

3rd Period

Zach Werenski (3) Kent Johnson (11), Luca Del Bel Belluz (2) 01:12 NYI 2, CBJ 1

Matthew Schaefer (8) Ryan Pulock (4), Anthony Duclair (3) 07:01 NYI 3, CBJ 1

Tony DeAngelo (2) Mathew Barzal (3), Matias Maccelli (8) 11:52 NYI 4, CBJ 1

Matthew Schaefer (9) Simon Holmstrom (7), Bo Horvat (12) (EN) 16:08 NYI 5, CBJ 1

The Skinny

The Isles went 1-2 on the power play and were not shorthanded… The Isles’ PK is 37-42 in the last thirteen games, and the power play improved to 4-12 over the last four games… The Isles scored first for the fifth consecutive game….The Isles have scored on the power play in four consecutive games for the second time this season… The Isles are 8-0-1 when leading after two periods … Matthew Schaefer has 32 goals; since the start of last season, Evan Bouchard (33) is the only defenseman in the NHL with more… Mathew Barzal earned a pair of assists and has three in first two games of the season... Bo Horvat and Simon Holmstrom both extended their point streaks to five games with assists on the empty-net goal; it is the first time Holmstrom has had a five-game point streak…The Isles have scored at least five goals (not including shootout winners) in consecutive games for the first time since March 4-7/2021 when they beat Buffalo at the Coliseum three straight games by identical 5-2 scores…Pete DeBoer earned his 673rd win – passing Mike Keenan, and tying Todd McLellan for 15th place in NHL history… Victor Eklund’s point streak ended at five games…The last time the Isles recorded hat tricks in consecutive games was in November 2001 (Mark Parrish and Mariusz Czerkawski)…The Isles are four games over NHL-.500 for the first time this season; both the Isles (as a team) and Schaefer (personally) are on pace for 100 points.

First Times in a Long Time

The Isles had gone 44 years, 8 months, and 13 days between defenseman hat tricks. Per the NHL, Winnipeg/Atlanta and Utah were the only franchises not to have one in that span, and neither of those franchises participated in every season.

The Isles’ defense combined for four goals for the first time since October 15, 2022, vs. Anaheim, when they scored five (Robin Salo-2, Scott Mayfield-2, Noah Dobson-1).

Milestone Men (non-Schaefer)

Casey Cizikas played in his 998 th game, all with the Islanders.

game, all with the Islanders. Simon Holmstrom played in 299 th NHL game.

NHL game. Semyon Varlamov has recorded 291 NHL wins, which is 48th all-time. 42 goalies have won at least 300 games, and Mike Liut (293) is next on the list at 47th.

The Schaefer’s

Schaefer joins Denis Potvin and Jean Potvin as the only Islander defenseman with a hat trick.

He now had 32 career goals, matching Bryan Trottier’s club record for teenagers.

He now has back-to-back three-point games, becoming the first Islander defenseman since Vladimir Malakhov (1993), and the youngest defenseman in NHL history to do so.

He is the youngest defenseman in Islander history with a hat trick and the fourth teenager, joining Pat LaFontaine (19-010), Bryan Trottier (19-086) and Brent Sutter (19-237). Of those, only LaFontaine was younger than Schaefer (19-073).

Phil Housley is the only defenseman with a hat trick at a younger age. Hannu Virta, also playing for Buffalo had one as an older 19-year-old.

Schaefer now has 83 points, one behind Rasmus Dahlin for 2 nd place on the teenage defenseman point list. He is 49 points behind Phil Housley’s teenage record.

place on the teenage defenseman point list. He is 49 points behind Phil Housley’s teenage record. Schaefer has a point in twelve of the last thirteen games; the Isles were shutout in the other one.

Schaefer now has a six-game point streak; the second time this season he has had a streak of at least six games, which matches his career high.

One game after being held without a shot for the first time since February 4 th , Schaefer matched his career high with nine shots on goal

, Schaefer matched his career high with nine shots on goal Schaefer was credited with his sixth career game-winning goal, breaking a tie with Bryan Trottier among Islander teens.

All nine of his goals have come in the last eleven games. He is the first Islander defenseman to do this since Adrian Aucoin in 2004. Denis Potvin is the only Islander to do this- doing so four times (including two that overlapped).

Most Goals by an NHL Teenage Defenseman:

1. Phil Housley 46

2. Matthew Schaefer 32

Most Points by an NHL Teenage Defenseman:

1. Phil Housley 132

2. Rasmus Dahlin 84

3. Matthew Schaefer 83

Most Goals by an Islander Teenager

1. Bryan Trottier and Matthew Schaefer 32

Most Assists by an Islander Teenager

1. Bryan Trottier 63

2. Tim Connolly and Matthew Schaefer 51

Most Points by an Islander Teenager

1. Bryan Trottier 95

2. Matthew Schaefer 83

Most Game-Winning Goals by an Islander Teenager

1.Matthew Schaefer 6

2. Bryan Trottier 5

Most Power Play Goals by an Islander Teenager

1. Bryan Trottier and John Tavares 11

2. Matthew Schaefer 9

Most Shots on Goal by an Islander Teenager

1. Matthew Schaefer 296

2. Tim Connolly 285

Schaefer will play this entire season as a teenager.

Most Ice Time by an Islander Teenager, Game

1. Matthew Schaefer 32:16 10/27/2026 at NSH (SO)

2. Matthew Schaefer 31:59 3/24/2026 vs CHI

3. Matthew Schaefer 30:51 11/9/2026 at SJ (SO)

4. Matthew Schaefer 30:01 11/5/2026 vs CAR

Matthew Schaefer 30:01 10/29/2026 at MIN (OT)

The last Islander to play more than 32:16 was Mark Streit, who played 32:27 on March 27, 2010, vs. CBJ. Since ice-time became official, no Islander has played more than the 31:59 Schaefer played on 3/24/2026 in a game that ended in regulation.

Most Ice Time by a Teenager, Game

1. Matthew Schaefer 32:16 10/27/2026 at NSH (SO)

2. Matthew Schaefer 31:59 3/24/2026 vs CHI

3. Jay Bouwmeester 30:57 1/30/2003 for FLA vs. DET (OT)

4. Matthew Schaefer 30:51 11/9/2026 at SJ (SO)

There are nine recorded instances of a teenager playing 30 minutes in a game, including Schaefer five times and Seth Jones twice.

Schaefer has played at least 20:00 in 90 straight games; it is the longest streak in NHL history by a player 20 or younger since ice-time became official and the longest by an Islander since Mark Streit set the record (since 1997-98) by doing so in 141 consecutive games from 2009-2011.

Did Somebody Say Comeback?

The Isles have one come-from behind win this season, including no times when they trailed in the third period. The opponents have come-from-behind to win three times this season, including once in the third period.

The Isles have zero multi-goal comeback wins (zero in the third period); opponents have one (one in the third period).

Overtime Is Our Time

The Isles are 1-2 in games decided by an overtime goal; they are 1-2 in shootouts.

Last season the Isles established an NHL record by winning all ten games decided by an overtime goal.

The Sixth Attacker

The Isles have not scored with the sixth attacker and allowed five empty net goals.

Opponents have scored two goals with the sixth attacker and allowed four empty-netters to the Isles.

Last Year vs. This Year

• 2026-27: 10-6-4 for 24 points in 20 games

• 2025-26: 11-7-2 for 24 points in 20 games

Offense from Defense

• Today: 4-2-6

• Season: 14-33-47

• Last Season (Final) 40-126-166

The 40 goals last season were the most for the Islander defense since they had 41 in 2022-23.

Home and Road

The Isles are 10-6-4 overall; they are 5-3-2 at home and 5-3-2 on the road.

Columbus is 7-12-0 overall; they are 6-6-0 at home and 1-6-0 on the road.

East and West

The Isles are 3-4-2 against the East (2-2-1 vs. Metropolitan and 1-2-1 vs. Atlantic) and 7-2-2 against the West (3-1-0 vs. Central and 4-1-2 vs. Pacific).

Coach DeBoer

Pete DeBoer is 673-456-156 as an NHL coach, and 11-9-4 with the Isles.

Career Wins

13. Dick Irvin 691

14. Pat Quinn 684

15. Todd McLellan and Pete DeBoer 673

First Things First

The Isles are 9-0-3 when scoring first and 1-6-1 when allowing the opening goal.

The Shots

Isles 14-14-13=41

Columbus 11-10-8=29

The Isles are 5-1-2 when they outshoot their opponents, 0-0-0 when the shots are even and 5-5-2 when the opposition has more shots.

In the Nets

Ilya Sorokin made 28 saves; he is 8-4-2 this season and 9-0-3 vs. Columbus.

Cam Talbot made 28 saves; he is 5-4-0 this season and 8-5-1 vs. the Isles.

Special Teams

The Isles were 1-2 (3:44); Columbus was 0-0 (0:00).

The Isles are 7-2-2 when they score at least one power play goal and 3-4-2 when they do not. The Isles are 3-5-1 when they allow at least one power play goal and 7-1-3 when they do not.

The Isles are 5-0-2 when they outscore the opposition on special teams, 2-2-1 when they are outscored, and 3-4-1 when special team goals are equal.

Three is a Magic Number

The Isles 10-3-1 when they score at least three goals (including shootout winners) and are 0-3-3 when they do not.

One-Goal Games

The Isles are 4-1-4 in games decided by a single goal including 2-1 in regulation. They are 1-2 in games decided in overtime and are 1-2 in shootouts. The Isles are 0-3 in games in which an empty-net goal turns a 1-goal game into a 2-goal game.

Back-to-Backs

The Isles are 0-0-0 on the front end and 0-0-0 on the back end this season. The first back-to-back will be on November 27th vs. Winnipeg and November 28th at Philadelphia.

The Isles are 1-1-0 when the opponent is on the back end, including 0-0-0 when the Isles also played the previous day.

Ice-time Leaders

Isles: Matthew Schaefer (23:23); Columbus: Ivan Provorov (21:12)

Matias Maccelli led Isles forwards (18:22).

Shots on Goal

Isles 41 (Matthew Schaefer – 9)

Columbus 29 (Jake Christiansen – 5)

Shot Attempts

Isles 76 (Matthew Schaefer – 12)

Columbus 62 (Three with 6)

Face-offs

Isles 23, Columbus 29 (44%)

Casey Cizikas won 8 of 12 for the Isles; Luca Del Bel Belluz won 9 of 12 for Columbus.

Hit Count

Isles 15 (Ondrej Palat – 4)

Columbus 18 (Mathieu Olivier – 4)

Blocked Shots

Isles 16 (Victor Eklund and Ben Hutton – 3)

Columbus 17 (Several with 2)

Fights

None. Season total: 8 (Stanley-2, Chaffee-2, Schenn, Pelech, MacLean, DeAngelo)

For the Analytics Crowd

Corsi: All situations: Isles 76, Columbus 62

Corsi: 5-on-5: Isles 70, Columbus 62

5-on-5 leaders:

Isles: Ryan Pulock and Matthew Schaefer +15

Columbus: Jack Williams +12

High Danger Scoring Chances (per Natural Stat Trick)

All situations: Isles 18, Columbus 13

5-on-5: Isles 18, Columbus 13

Scratches

Alex Romanov (IR), Cal Ritchie (IR), Jean-Gabriel Pageau (INJ), Logan Stanley (INJ), Scott Mayfield,

Games Lost to injury: 64. (Last season’s total: 399)

The Ironmen

Brayden Schenn played his 346th consecutive game (the first 307 for the Blues); it is the 8th longest active streak in the NHL. Emil Heineman played his 103rd consecutive game, all but one for the Isles, while Adam Pelech and Matthew Schaefer extended their streaks to 102 consecutive games.

National TV Games

The Isles are 1-2-1 in games that air on one of the NHL’s US national broadcast partners. The next nationally televised game will be on December 3rd against the Flyers in Philly.

Matinee Isles

The Isles are 0-1-0 in matinee games. The NHL considers games that start before 5:00 local time to be afternoon contests. Since the start of the 2019-20 season, the Isles are 18-25-14 in matinees.

The next matinee will be on Monday, December 7th, when the Isles host the Avs at 1:00pm.

Challenges

Isles: 1 successful, 0 failures. OTT (Offside) 10/15.

Opponents: 0 successful, 1 failure CBJ (Goalie Interference) 11/17

Hockey Opps: 0 favorable, 0 unfavorable

Quickies (Two goals in under a minute)

For (2): Vs NJD 10/3, vs VAN 10/13

Vs (2): @ NYR 10/6, vs TB 10/10

Quick Responses (One team scoring within a minute of the other team)

Isles responses (1): Vs NJ 11/7

Opponent responses (3): ANA 10/20, DAL 10/25, NJ 11/7

Multi-Goal 3rd Period Comeback Wins

For (0):

Vs (1): NJ 11/7

Last Minute Heroes (Tying or go-ahead goals in the final three minutes of the third period):

For (0):

Vs (1): Brandon Hagel (GWG) 18:16 – 10/10 vs. TB

OT Winners

For (1): Matthew Schaefer (MIN) 10/29

Vs (2): Brandt Clarke (LA) 10/22, Jack Hughes (NJ) 11/7

Shootout Winners

For (1): Kyle Palmieri (NAS) 10/27

Vs (2): Shane Pinto (OTT) 10/15, Iyar Stenberg (SJ) 11/9

All-time Islander Leader Boards:

Games Played (skaters)

1. Bryan Trottier 1,123 \\* 2. Denis Potvin 1,060 \\* 3. Josh Bailey 1,057 \\*

4. Casey Cizikas 998…

15. Brent Sutter 694 \\* 16. Adam Pelech 662 \\* 17. Ryan Pulock 652\\* 18. Derek King 638 \\* 19. Billy Harris 623 \\* 20. Stefan Persson 622 \\* 21. Scott Mayfield 621 \\* 22. Mathew Barzal 613

Goals

1. Mike Bossy 573 \\* 2. Bryan Trottier 500 \\* 3. Denis Potvin 310…

17. Patrick Flatley 160 \\* 18. Mathew Barzal 153…

22. Jason Blake 127 \\* 23. Casey Cizikas 125…

30. Ray Ferraro 116 \\* 31. Bo Horvat 108

Assists

1. Bryan Trottier 853 \\* 2. Denis Potvin 742 \\* 3. Mike Bossy 553 \\*

4. Josh Bailey 396 \\* 5. Mathew Barzal 384…

23. Pierre Turgeon 193 \\* 24. Ryan Pulock 189…

32. Ziggy Palffy 163 \\* 33. Casey Cizikas 158 \\* 34. David Volek 154 \\* 35. Mariusz Czerkawski 150 \\* 36. Adam Pelech 149

Points

1. Bryan Trottier 1,353 \\* 2. Mike Bossy 1,126 \\* 3. Denis Potvin 1,052…

9. Pat LaFontaine 566 \\* 10. Anders Lee 549 \\* 11. John Tonelli 544 \\* 12. Bob Bourne 542 \\* 13. Mathew Barzal 537…

27. Ed Westfall 286 \\* 28. Casey Cizikas 283 …

31. David Volek 249 \\* 32. Ryan Pulock 245

+/-

1. Bryan Trottier +467 \\\2. Denis Potvin +456 \\\ 3. Mike Bossy +380…

15. Bob Lorimer +105 \\* 16. Adam Pelech +84 \\* 17. Tomas Jonsson +76 \\* 18. Garry Howatt +75 \\* 19. Ryan Pulock +73 \\* 20. Pat Price +70 \\* 21. JP Parise +67 \\* 22. Jude Drouin +58

Defense Games

1. Denis Potvin 1,060 \\* 2. Adam Pelech 662 \\* 3. Ryan Pulock 652\\*

4. Stefan Persson 622 \\* 5. Scott Mayfield 621

Defense Goals

1. Denis Potvin 310 \\* 2. Tomas Jonsson 84 \\* 3. Kenny Jonsson 57 \\*

4. Ryan Pulock 56…

10. Mark Streit 40 \\* 11. Johnny Boychuk 35 \\* 12. Adrian Aucoin 33 \\* 13. Matthew Schaefer 32 \\* 14. Bryan Berard and Adam Pelech 31 \\* 16. Scott Mayfield 30

Defense Assists

1. Denis Potvin 742\\* 2. Stefan Persson 317 \\* 3. Tomas Jonsson 249 \\*

4. Nick Leddy 198 \\* 5. Ryan Pulock 189 …

9. Jeff Norton 166 \\* 10. Adam Pelech 149…

13. Dave Lewis 117 \\* 14. Roman Hamrlik and Scott Mayfield 110

Defense Points

1. Denis Potvin 1,052 \\* 2. Stefan Persson 369 \\* 3. Tomas Jonsson 333 \\*

4. Ryan Pulock 245…

9. Jeff Norton 188 \\* 10. Adam Pelech 180…

14. Dave Lewis 141 \\* 15. Scott Mayfield 140

Goalie Games

1. Billy Smith 674 \\* 2. Ilya Sorokin 322…

6. Thomas Greiss 193 \\* 7. Tommy Salo 187 \\* 8. Semyon Varlamov 179

Wins

1. Billy Smith 304 \\* 2. Ilya Sorokin 162 …

7. Jaroslav Halak 88 \\* 8. Semyon Varlamov 78

Shutouts

1. Ilya Sorokin 30 \\* 2. Glenn Resch 25 \\* 3. Billy Smith 22 \\*

4. Rick DiPietro and Semyon Varlamov 16

On the Farm

The Hamilton Hammers are 6-11-0-2 this season as they lost 5-2 in Cleveland on Tuesday to end their road trip with a 2-2-0-0 record. Pierre Engvall had a goal and an assist to take over the Hammers lead in scoring while Kashawn Aitcheson scored his first professional goal. Hamilton hosts Belleville on Friday.

Team leaders:

Goals: Pierre Engvall (8); Assists: Liam Foudy (10); Points: Engvall (17)

Goalies: Josh Kotai (3-6-1, 3.23, .893), Vitek Vanecek (3-5-1, 3.64, .890)

Season Series Stats

The teams lead the season series, 1 game to 0 (and 2 points to 0). The teams will next play twice in Columbus, five days apart, in February (2/22 and 2/27).

The Isles are 14-3-2 in the last nineteen games with the Jackets, including 9-0-1 all-time at UBS Arena.

UP NEXT

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 19th -- ISLANDERS AT WINNIPEG 7:00pm

[MSGSN (pre-game at 6:30), WRHU 88.7 FM, WRCN 103.9FM, Isles + UBS Arena App]

The Isles begin a two-game road trip as they head to Manitoba to face the Jets.

It is the first meeting of the season between the teams; Winnipeg swept the season series last season (5-2 in NY, 5-4 in WPG); current Islander Logan Stanley had the winning goal in Matthew Schaefer’s third NHL game.

The Isles have lost three straight games in Winnipeg and are 2-4-0 over the last three seasons against the Jets.

Eric Hornick has been the statistician on Islander home game telecasts since January 21, 1982. Information contained in “The Skinny” has been gathered from various sources. Follow Eric @ehornick on Twitter & on his blog www.nyiskinny.com.