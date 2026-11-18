Matthew Schaefer magic.

The hats rained down at UBS Arena as Schaefer recorded the first hat trick of his career in the New York Islanders 5-1 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday.

Schaefer recorded the first hat trick by an Islanders defenseman since Denis Potvin on March 4, 1982, and he became the second youngest defenseman in NHL history to have a three-goal game.

It was fitting that Simon Holmström, who scored his first hat trick on Saturday, made a selfless pass to Schaefer on a late empty net, which ignited one of the most iconic moments in UBS Arena history.

Schaefer extended his arms skyward and leaped into the glass at the end boards after his hat trick goal went into the empty net. He felt the energy of the raucous UBS Arena crowd and triggered a curtain call that contained booming chants of “Matthew Schaefer” for the 19-year-old sensation.

“It might have been a little too hard of a celly,” Schaefer said. “Maybe I should have been a little more respectful with it, but it's awesome anytime something like that happens... It was just a big win in general with a great team effort. Soroki [Sorokin] played good back there, but I thought that was a great team game. We're gonna keep this thing rolling.”