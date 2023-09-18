Lennox Brings Elevated Confidence to Rookie Camp 

Tending goal in his third Islanders Rookie Camp, Tristan Lennox is leveraging the confidence he gained after a dominant season between the pipes for the Saginaw Spirit, along with his first career OHL playoff run.

“I had confidence years prior, but just going in [the OHL] as my last year and not being scared of anything,” Lennox said. “I was just going in there, having fun and doing my thing.”

The 20-year-old netminder finished his final season in the OHL with a regular season record of 25-15-2 along with three shutouts. Lennox’s 25 wins were a career-high and upped his OHL win total to 59 through four seasons with Saginaw, which rank fifth most in franchise history. Lennox started in 11 postseason games where he sported a 2.64 GAA and a .908 SV% before the Spirit were eliminated in the second round. Lennox, a third-round pick (93rd overall) in the 2021 NHL Draft, also inked a three-year entry-level contract with the Islanders on March 1.

With his junior career in the rearview mirror, Lennox has his sights set on turning pro this season. With Cory Schneider moving on, there is an open spot in Bridgeport and Lennox is one of several goalies, including Henrik Tikkanen and Ken Appleby, who are fighting for it.

“I think that’s healthy competition,” Bridgeport Head Coach Rick Kowalsky said. “I’m going to look at it and make evaluations based on what I see. It’s going to be up for grabs.”