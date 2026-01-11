Holmstrom Scores OT Winner vs Wild, Wins Iron Man Mask

Simon Holmstrom had a three-point game (2G, 1A) including OT winner

Holmstrom-Iron-Man.JPG
By Cory Wright
NewYorkIslanders.com

Simon Holmstrom capped a three-point game (2G, 1A) with an OT winner on Saturday night - and as a result took home his second Iron Man mask of the season as the Islanders player of the game.

“He was our best player tonight on both sides of the puck,” JG Pageau said.

Holmstrom tied the score 2-2 for the Isles with a second period snipe from the high slot, which doubled as his 100th career point. Holmstrom also played a pivot role in Casey Cizikas’ shorthanded goal to knot the game 3-3 in the final minute of the second period, intercepting a pass from Boldy and creating a two-on-one rush the other way.

NYI@MIN: Holmstrom scores goal against Filip Gustavsson

The Swedish winger finished his night with a beauty, skating around the Minnesota zone and cutting to the net before sliding a backhander five-hole on Filip Gustavsson.

He extended his goal streak to three games, which tied a career long set from March 16-20, 2025. His first goal of the night also doubled has his 100th career point.

“He was again, outstanding,” Roy said. “Right now, he's playing with a lot of confidence when he when he uses body, protects that puck, and I was happy to see him scored on that OT play.”

