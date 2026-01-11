Holmstrom Scores OT Winner vs Wild, Wins Iron Man Mask

Simon Holmstrom capped a three-point game (2G, 1A) with an OT winner on Saturday night - and as a result took home his second Iron Man mask of the season as the Islanders player of the game.

“He was our best player tonight on both sides of the puck,” JG Pageau said.

Holmstrom tied the score 2-2 for the Isles with a second period snipe from the high slot, which doubled as his 100th career point. Holmstrom also played a pivot role in Casey Cizikas’ shorthanded goal to knot the game 3-3 in the final minute of the second period, intercepting a pass from Boldy and creating a two-on-one rush the other way.