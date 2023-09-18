News Feed

Fulp and Mitchell Fitting in at Islanders Rookie Camp 

Calle Odelius Makes Rookie Camp Debut 

This Day in Isles History: September 15

Maggio Jumps from Junior to Pro 

Islanders Team Up with America’s VetDogs to Raise Fourth Puppy 

Islanders Sign George

Clutterbuck Throws Ceremonial Pitch at Mets Game 

Four Takeaways: Lou Lamoriello’s Season-Opening Press Conference  

Andrew Ladd Announces Retirement

Islanders Third Jersey Schedule

Maven's Memories: Remembering a Week with Isles Goalie George Maneluk

Isles Children's Foundation and Northwell Health Distribute 500 Backpacks

Maven's Memories: The Day the Captains Convened

Islanders 2023-24 National TV Schedule

NHL Announces Time Changes for Islanders Games

Islanders and Bruins March 2 Start Time Changed to 7:30 p.m.

Maven's Memories: The Pivotal Summer of 50 Years Ago

Maven's Memories: The 1975-76 Blossoming of the Isles and Denis Potvin

Liukas Looking to Make Impression in North America

Eetu Liukas hoping his physical style of play will be a hit at Islanders Rookie Camp

Liukas
By Cory Wright
@WrightsWay NewYorkIslanders.com

Eetu Liukas is looking to make an impression in North America, and to do so, the Finnish forward is playing a North American style game at New York Islanders Rookie Camp.

The 6’3, 205 lbs. forward is showcasing his size and physicality through four days of rookie camp, and a reverse hit during a quick scrimmage caught the eye of Bridgeport Islanders Head Coach Rick Kowalsky.

“He looks like he's a big, heavy guy, who likes to go to the front of the net and is really strong down low in the corners,” Kowalsky said.

Liukas likened his game to Matt Martin, Casey Cizikas and Call Clutterbuck line when asked about it at the team’s rookie camp, the first he’s attended since being a fifth-round pick (157th overall) in 2021. 

“I think I'm a good two-way player who plays a physical game,” Liukas said. “I try to be a reliable player for my team and do all those little details well and try to be winning player.”

Photos: Rookie Camp Day 4

Snapshots from the Islanders fourth day of 2023 Rookie Camp

That style made him the most penalized player in Liiga last season with 104 penalty minutes but attributed that to different rules in a different style game overseas. While he has to earn a spot in North America this season, the thought is his physicality might play better stateside. 

“This fits better for me than the European game and obviously my goal has always been to play here and play in the NHL,” Liukas said. “I'm really excited and looking forward to camp.”

This may be Liukas’s first Rookie Camp, but the 20-year-old has plenty of experience. Liukas has played three seasons in Liiga, Finland’s top league, suiting up for TPS in 67 games from 2020-22 and 58 games for HPK last season, and he thinks getting to play three seasons of pro hockey has served him well. 

“It’s good for young players so they can progress their game to pro hockey and play against men who are a little bit bigger than juniors,” Liukas said. “Off the ice you also see some guys who have played this game for a while and you look up to them and, pick things from them and see what it is like to be in a top league.”

202330917_RookieCamp-47

Last season, his third in Liiga, Liukas set career-highs in goals (14), assists (9), points (23) and games played, adding some offense to his physical game.

Liukas comes to Long Island without too many points of reference. Ruslan Iskhakov, who is sitting next to Liukas in the auxiliary locker room, was a teammate at TPS during the 2020-21 season. Liukas played against William Dufour in the 2022 World Juniors – taking home a silver medal with Finland – but this week and camp is about getting to know the organization.

“The main thing is to get to know the staff here and get some experiences here,” Liukas said. “Just get things going, work hard and play my game all the time.”

