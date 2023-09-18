Liukas Looking to Make Impression in North America

Eetu Liukas is looking to make an impression in North America, and to do so, the Finnish forward is playing a North American style game at New York Islanders Rookie Camp.

The 6’3, 205 lbs. forward is showcasing his size and physicality through four days of rookie camp, and a reverse hit during a quick scrimmage caught the eye of Bridgeport Islanders Head Coach Rick Kowalsky.

“He looks like he's a big, heavy guy, who likes to go to the front of the net and is really strong down low in the corners,” Kowalsky said.

Liukas likened his game to Matt Martin, Casey Cizikas and Call Clutterbuck line when asked about it at the team’s rookie camp, the first he’s attended since being a fifth-round pick (157th overall) in 2021.

“I think I'm a good two-way player who plays a physical game,” Liukas said. “I try to be a reliable player for my team and do all those little details well and try to be winning player.”