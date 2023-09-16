News Feed

Calle Odelius Makes Rookie Camp Debut 

The Islanders’ 2022 second round pick played in Sweden’s Allsvenskan last year

Islanders 2023 Rookie Camp: Day 1

By Rachel Luscher
After playing his entire hockey career in Sweden, Calle Odelius has already noticed a stark difference just two days into New York Islanders Rookie Camp.  

“It’s much faster here,” Odeius said. “You have to make quicker reads here than back in Sweden.”

The Sodertalje, Sweden native reported for rookie camp for the first time after signing a three-year, entry-level contract with the Islanders in August 2022. Although his practices in front of the Islanders coaching staff are just ramping up, Odelius made a positive impression on Bridgeport Head Coach Rick Kowalsky based on an early assessment.

“He moves well, a good skater,” Kowalsky said of Odelius on Thursday. “It’s the first time seeing him for me, but it looks like there's some offensive ability there. I was impressed overall on the one-on-ones and how he defended and competed down low.”

Since being drafted 65th overall in the 2022 NHL Draft, the defenseman recorded 11 points (1G, 10A) and a +12 rating through 43 games played last season with Djurgarden in HockeyAllsvenkan, Sweden’s second-tier of pro hockey. Odelius also logged three points (1G, 2A) in 17 playoff games, as Djurgarden fell in the league final.

2023 Rookie Camp Day 2: Calle Odelius

In addition to making his Allsvenkan debut, Odelius also jumped up a level in international competition, representing Team Sweden in the 2023 World Juniors Championship.While Sweden didn’t place on the podium, the 19-year-old defenseman netted a goal despite feeling under the weather.

“I got sick right before the world juniors to I wasn’t in the best shape,” Odelius said. “It was my first time playing on  [a North American] rink, so it was a big difference. You have to make quicker decisions with the puck and play smart out there.”

Odelius isn’t the only hockey player in the family, as his younger brother Williamplays for the Brynas IF J18 of the J18 Region in his fourth season in Sweden’s junior hockey system.

“We’ve been fighting since we were two years old,” Odelius said with a laugh. “It’s good to have him at home to do some shooting battles. We’re always competing against each other, so that has helped me.” 

While playing far away from home, Odelius can take comfort in getting to know fellow Swede Simon Holmstrom, who came over to North America as an 18-year-old is here to help.

NHL Draft: Calle Odelius

Holmstrom, who has 50 NHL games and 154 AHL games under his belt, is one of the more veteran and experienced players at this year’s rookie camp.

“English can be a little tough sometimes, so it’s fun to be able to talk in Swedish again,” Holmstrom said. “[Odelius] is super good guy. I’m very excited to be here for his first time and help him out as much as I can.”

With a front row seat to what it takes to be in the major leagues, and face-to-face with Islanders coaches and management, Odelius pointed out how he’s taking full advantage of his first rookie camp.

“I get to see what it takes to be a real professional NHL,” Odelius said. “It’s really fun to be here and to get to know all the boys in the Islanders organization.”

Photos: Rookie Camp Day 2

Snapshots from the Islanders second day of the team's 2023 rookie camp.

