Calle Odelius Makes Rookie Camp Debut 

After playing his entire hockey career in Sweden, Calle Odelius has already noticed a stark difference just two days into New York Islanders Rookie Camp.

“It’s much faster here,” Odeius said. “You have to make quicker reads here than back in Sweden.”

The Sodertalje, Sweden native reported for rookie camp for the first time after signing a three-year, entry-level contract with the Islanders in August 2022. Although his practices in front of the Islanders coaching staff are just ramping up, Odelius made a positive impression on Bridgeport Head Coach Rick Kowalsky based on an early assessment.

“He moves well, a good skater,” Kowalsky said of Odelius on Thursday. “It’s the first time seeing him for me, but it looks like there's some offensive ability there. I was impressed overall on the one-on-ones and how he defended and competed down low.”

Since being drafted 65th overall in the 2022 NHL Draft, the defenseman recorded 11 points (1G, 10A) and a +12 rating through 43 games played last season with Djurgarden in HockeyAllsvenkan, Sweden’s second-tier of pro hockey. Odelius also logged three points (1G, 2A) in 17 playoff games, as Djurgarden fell in the league final.