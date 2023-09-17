News Feed

Fulp and Mitchell Fitting in at Islanders Rookie Camp 

Aidan Fulp and Travis Mitchell gear up for first professional season after collegiate careers.

Mitchell-Fulp
By Rachel Luscher
@Rachel_Luscher NewYorkIslanders.com

Day Three of New York Islanders Rookie Camp ran a bit differently. After skating as a full group for the first two days, forwards and defensemen were separated on Saturday to sharpen some specific skills. 

“A lot of puck touches, shooting off the line, different kind of shots,” Aidan Fulp said. “Different kind of retrievals and picking pucks off the wall, just refining those skills. Every day is getting better and today was another great day.” 

It’s the first rookie camp for Fulp, a 23-year-old defenseman who recently wrapped up his NCAA hockey career at Western Michigan University. The Westfield, Indiana native shined defensively in his junior season last year, reaching career-highs in blocks (50) and shots (53). Fulp’s offensive attributes stood out as well, as he sported a career-best 15 points and notching 13 assists. 

Three days into camp, Fulp noticed the heightened physicality and increased speed of the professional roster in practices compared to his experience in the NCAA. 

“It’s definitely more competitive here,” Fulp said. “Everybody is bigger, faster and stronger. The biggest thing is making plays quicker and identifying options faster.” 

With his collegiate background and an undrafted path to professional hockey, Fulp has a lot in common with Travis Mitchell, 23, who completed four seasons at Cornell and posted career highs in points (19), goals (6) and blocks (59). After playing in all 34 games for Cornell in his senior year, the South Lyon, Michigan native is ready to take on the challenge of the workload of his first professional season coming up in Bridgeport.

2023 Rookie Camp Day 3: Aiden Fulp

“College hockey is a little bit different,” Mitchell said. “You don’t play as many games so that’s one thing that’ll definitely be a big difference.”

Both defensemen signed amateur tryout agreements (ATOs) with the Bridgeport Islanders, each inking a two-year, two-way entry level contract on March 31st. Mitchell played six games at the end of last season for the Islanders AHL affiliate, while Fulp dressed for three, notching two assists. 

“Travis and I have very similar situations both coming from college so it’s easy for us to bond,” Fulp added.

Bridgeport Head Coach Rick Kowalsky pointed out the two carried over some experience and familiarity to their first rookie camp on Long Island. 

“Day one [of camp], I’m impressed,” Kowalsky said on Thursday. “Those are guys who got a little taste of it last year. Mitchell was there a little bit longer than Fulp, but we were able to get some games in for them.” 

Kowalsky is entering his first season as head coach in Bridgeport after serving two years as an assistant coach, so he remembers their arrival and AHL debuts of both Fulp and Mitchell. He pointed out the benefit of getting in some ice time at the end of last season.

2023 Rookie Camp Day 3: Travis Mitchell

“I ran the D last year, so I built a bit of a relationship with those guys,” Kowalsky said. “I showed them some video and worked with them in practice. It’s both their first camp, but they’re familiar with us now. I think that’s the advantage of getting some time in at the end of the AHL season.” 

Aside from the on-ice differences between professional and NCAA hockey, Fulp has also noticed a difference in culture in the locker room. 

“Guys talk more here,” Fulp said. “In college, it’s almost harder because guys might not talk as much. In here, everyone is opening up quick. This has been great meeting new guys from juniors and coming from different places. Everyone’s great and we’ve been getting along really well.”

As rookie camp rolls on, the squad of 22 prospects are bonding off the ice and getting acclimated with each other. 

“We’re definitely spending a lot of time here at the ranch, spending a lot of time with all different guys,” Mitchell said. “But the college guys kind of stick together a little bit more.”

Photos: Rookie Camp Day 3

Snapshots from the third day at the Islanders 2023 rookie camp.

