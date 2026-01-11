The Skinny: Islanders 4, Wild 3 OT

Game 45

Isles 4, Minnesota 3 (OT)

In a game the Islanders trailed three separate times and never led, Simon Holmstrom scored 1:34 into overtime and Ilya Sorokin made 33 saves as the Isles defeated the Minnesota Wild, 4-3, before a sellout crowd of 19,036 at Grand Casino Arena.

Holmstrom's goal capped a three-point game; Quinn Hughes assisted on all three goals for the Wild. Kirill Kaprizov reached the 25-goal mark for the sixth straight season.

The Isles, who earned a win in Minnesota for the first time since December 29, 2019, are 12-5-2 in their last nineteen games and 21-10-4 in their last 35 games as they extend their point streak to four games (3-0-1); the next four games of this road trip are in Canada, beginning Tuesday in Winnipeg.

The Scoring:

1st Period

Ben Jones (1) Brock Faber (17), Quinn Hughes (34) 02:51 NYI 0,MIN 1

Jean-Gabriel Pageau (7)OWN 04:18 NYI 1,MIN 1

Matt Boldy (27) Quinn Hughes (35), Mats Zuccarello (16) 15:25 NYI 1,MIN 2 PPG

2nd Period

Simon Holmstrom (11) Tony DeAngelo (16) 01:29 NYI 2,MIN 2

Kirill Kaprizov (25) Daemon Hunt (3), Quinn Hughes (36) 08:26 NYI 2,MIN 3

Casey Cizikas (6) Simon Holmstrom (11) 19:34 NYI 3,MIN 3 SHG

3rd Period

No Goals

OT

Simon Holmstrom (12) Tony DeAngelo (17), Jonathan Drouin (17) 01:34 NYI 4,MIN 3

The Skinny

The Isles are 24-12-5 since they opened 0-3-0; the 55 points since October 16th are the most of any team in the Eastern Conference…The Isles went 0-3 on the power play and killed three of four Wild power plays; the Isles are 11-58 on the power play in the last 21 games and have killed 24-30 over the last eleven games… The Isles are 10-1-3 when tied after two periods … The Isles move to a season-high ten games over NHL-.500…The Isles remain +10 on the season at 5-on-5 (85-75)… Simon Holmstrom now has six goals in the last nine games… The Isles have not allowed a goal in their 14 overtime periods this season, outshooting opponents by a 35-19 margin…Casey Cizikas has matched a career best with three goals in a two game span (previously in February 2019); Cizikas now has 13 shorthanded goal, tying Shawn Bates for 7th place in club history…Ilya Sorokin has faced at least 30 shots eleven times this season; the Isles are 11-0-0 in those games…Ben Jones is the 208th opponent (and third this season) to score his first NHL goal against the Isles…Tony DeAngelo's two assists give him 17, tied with Matthew Schaefer for the defense lead…Quinn Hughes recorded his 6th three-assist game of the season (and third with the Wild); he shares the NHL record of 9 with Ray Bourque….Jean-Gabriel Pageau's goal was his first since his shorthanded overtime winner in Vegas nearly two months ago…Kirill Kaprizov passed Marian Gaborik for second place in Wild history with 438 points…It is the second time this season (10/18/2025 at Ottawa) that the Isles have scored three tying goals in a victory…The Wild fall to 0-11-5 when allowing at least four goals (including shootout winners); they are 26-0-4 when allowing 3 or fewer.

The Standings

The Isles remain in 2nd place in the Metropolitan Division, four points behind Carolina; they now lead Washington and Philadelphia by three points.

Milestone Men

• Simon Holmstrom, who scored his first career overtime goal, is now 53-49-102 in his career.

• Anders Lee still needs one goal to become the fifth Islander with 300 goals.

• Mathew Barzal still needs two points to reach 500 points for his career and one point to tie Derek King for 14th place with 499.

• Barzal remains tied with Mariusz Czerkawski for 19th in club history with 145 goals.

• Adam Pelech still has 139 assists, tied with Mark Streit for 10th on the club's defenseman assist list.

• Ryan Pulock still has 179 assists, one before Noah Dobson for 5th on the club's defenseman assist list.

First Times in a Long Time

• Ben Jones' first NHL goal ended a 107:04 shutout streak for Ilya Sorokin; it was his first NHL point, coming in his 49th NHL game.

• The Isles move to 135 games over all-time NHL-.500 (1,866-1,730-565) for the first time since October 31, 1995, when a 5-4 overtime win over Florida gave them an 849-713-260 record.

Road Warriors

This is the second seven-game road trip for the Isles this season; they are 1-0-1 so far:

8-Jan-26 @ NASH 1-2 Lso

10-Jan-26 @ MINN 4-3 Wot

13-Jan-26 @ WINN 8pm

15-Jan-26 @ EDM 9pm

17-Jan-26 @ CGY 3pm

19-Jan-26 @ VAN 10pm

21-Jan-26 @ SEA 9:30pm

(All times Eastern)

Return to Form

Ilya Sorokin was 2-4-1 (.868 and 3.75) in his first seven games this season; he is 12-6-1 (.932 and 2.00) since October 31st with four shutouts. Jesper Wallstedt is the only goalie with as many shutouts in that span or this season.

Sorokin is the first goalie in Islander history to win eleven straight games facing at least 30 shots, breaking a tie with Mark Fitzpatrick. Sorokin is the only Isles goalie to start a season with more than eight straight wins in that situation.

Big Save Dave

David Rittich is 11-5-3 on the season. In his last fourteen games (8-3-3), he has stopped 333 of 362 shots for a 2.04 GAA and a .920 save percentage. He had started eight of the last ten games (4-2-2, 2.12, .917).

Islander goalies not named Sorokin won only five games all last season (tying a franchise record for fewest by the non-winningest goalies on the team).

Schaefer and Penalties

Matthew Schaefer has drawn 25 penalties this season, more than any other NHL defenseman, and tied for second to Connor McDavid's 26. He is a net +13 (having taken only 12 penalties), which is also tied-2nd in the NHL to Mc David.

Since penalties drawn was tracked in 2009-10, no Isle defenseman has finished a season higher than +11 (Noah Dobson 2021-22), John Tavares holds the club record for a season at +29 in 2011-12, while Mathew Barzal +26 in 2017-18 is the only other Islander to finish higher than +15. Cale Makar is the only NHL defenseman to finish higher than +16 (Makar was +19 in 2024-25 and +17 in 2023-24).

Most Penalties Drawn by an Islander Defenseman (Season, Since 2009-10)

1. Matthew Schaefer 2025-26 25

2. Matt Carkner 2013-14 23

3. Thomas Hickey 2016-17 22

Most Penalties Drawn by an Islander Rookie (Season, Since 2009-10)

1. Mathew Barzal 2017-18 40

2. Matthew Schaefer 2025-26 25

Matt Martin 2010-11 25

[Travis Hamonic (17 in 2010-11) is the only other Islander rookie defenseman to draw more than 10,)

Most Ice Time by an Islander Teenager, Game

1. Matthew Schaefer 28:53 11/28/2025 vs PHI (SO)

Matthew Schaefer 28:53 1/8/2026 vs NAS (SO)

3. Matthew Schaefer 28:12 12/9/2025 vs VEG

4. Matthew Schaefer 27:41 1/10/2026 vs NAS (OT)

5. Matthew Schaefer 27:40 10/25/2025 at PHI (SO)

6. Matthew Schaefer 27:30 11/22/2025 vs. STL

7. Matthew Schaefer 27:23 11/23/2025 vs. SEA (SO)

8. Matthew Schaefer 27:03 12/27/2025 vs. NYR

A 20-year-old Islander has played more than 28:53 only twice (Bryan Berard -31:30; Travis Hamonic -28:54). The younger of these was Hamonic (vs PIT) on April 8, 2011, when he was 20 years, 235 days old; Schaefer will not hit that age until April 27, 2028.

Most Ice Time by an 18-Year-Old, Game

1. Rasmus Dahlin (BUF) 29:15 12/4/2018 vs TOR (OT)

2. Drew Doughty (LA) 29:04 11/22/2008 vs COL (SO)

3. Matthew Schaefer 28:53 11/28/2025 vs PHI (SO)

Matthew Schaefer 28:53 1/8/2026 vs NAS (SO)

Schaefer has played at least 27 minutes eight times and at least 26 minutes thirteen times. He is the first 18-year-old to do either of these things since ice time became official.

Most Goals by an 18-Year-Old Defenseman

1. Phil Housley (BUF) 17 (1982-83)

2. Bobby Orr (BOS) 13 (1966-67)

3. Matthew Schaefer 12 (2025-26)

Most Power Play Goals by an 18-Year-Old Defenseman

1. Phil Housley (BUF) 10 (1982-83)

2. Matthew Schaefer 6 (2025-26)

3. Rasmus Dahlin (BUF) 5 (2018-19)

Most Goals by an Islander Teenage Defenseman

1. Matthew Schaefer 18

2. Bryan Berard 7

Only seven Islander teenagers, regardless of position, have scored at least ten goals, led by Bryan Trottier's 32 and Pat LaFontaine' 26. David Chyzowski (13) is the one above Schaefer.

Most Assists by an Islander Teenage Defenseman

1. Bryan Berard 32

2. Matthew Schaefer 17

Only eight Islander teenagers, regardless of position, have recorded at least 17 assists, led by Bryan Trottier's 63 and Tim Connolly's 51. Josh Bailey (18) is the one now above Schaefer.

Most Points by an Islander Teenage Defenseman

1. Bryan Berard 39

2. Matthew Schaefer 29

Only seven Islander teenagers, regardless of position, have recorded at least 29 points, led by Bryan Trottier's 95 and Tim Connolly's 75. Bryan Berard (39) is the one now above Schaefer.

Schaefer will still be a Teenager for the next 121 Isles games.

Most Games, Goals, Assists and Points as an 18-Year-Old (Isles history)

1. Tim Connolly 81 (14-20-34)

2. Mathew Schaefer 45 (12-17-29)

Most Goals by an Islander Rookie Defenseman

1. Denis Potvin 17 (1973-74)

2. Vladimir Malakhov 14 (1992-93)

3. Matthew Schafer 12 (2025-26)

Did Somebody Say Comeback?

The Isles have twelve come-from behind wins this season, including five when they trailed in the third period. The opponents have come-from-behind to win nine times this season, including four times in the third period.

Overtime Is Our Time

The Isles are 5-0 in games decided by an overtime goal, and they are 4-5 in shootouts.

The Sixth Attacker

The Isles have scored six goals with the 6th attacker (most in NHL) and allowed eight empty net goals.

Opponents have scored five goals with 6th attacker and allowed six empty-netters to the Isles.

Most Extra Attacker Goals, Isles (since 2009-10)

1. 2017-18 9

2. 2019-20 and 2023-24 7

4. Five years, including 2025-26 6

Most Career Empty Net Goals

1. Bryan Trottier 27

2. John Tavares 20

3. Mike Bossy 15

4. Brock Nelson 13

5. Jason Blake and Casey Cizikas 11

Building on a Lead

The Islanders have had a two-goal lead 22 times this season:

• Score the next goal: 9 times

• Allowed the next goal: 9 times

• Game ended with 2-goal difference: 4 times

Last Year vs. This Year

• 2025-26 25-15-5 for 55 points in 45 games

• 2024-25 18-20-7 for 43 points in 45 games; they reached 55 points in their 51st game.

Offense from Defense

• Today: 0-2-2

• Season: 20-67-87

• Last Season (Final) 32-129-161

Rookie Scoring

• Today: 0-0-0

• Season: 24-35-59

• Last Season (Final) 19-30-49

• This season's totals are the most since 2017-18 (38-101-139)

The 24 rookie goals trail only Montreal (25) for the most in the NHL while the 59 points are 3rd. Islander rookies have scored 18.6% of the team's goals, which is the most in the NHL.

Home and Road

The Isles are 25-15-5 overall; they are 14-8-2 at home and 11-7-3 on the road.

Minnesota is 26-11-9 overall; they are 13-4-6 at home and 13-7-3 on the road.

East and West

The Isles are 14-9-4 against the East (7-5-2 vs. Metropolitan and 7-4-2 vs. Atlantic) and 11-6-1 against the West (5-5-1 vs. Central and 6-1-0 vs. Pacific).

First Things First

The Isles are 18-4-3 when scoring first and 7-11-2 when allowing the opening goal.

The Shots

Isles 6-11-8-2=27

Minnesota 11-8-17-0=36

The Isles are 6-10-4 when they outshoot their opponents, 1-0-1 when the shots are even and 18-5-0 when the opposition has more shots.

In the Nets

Ilya Sorokin made 33 saves; he is 14-10-2 this season and 2-4-1 vs. Minnesota.

Filip Gustavsson made 23 saves; he is 14-9-5 this season and 3-3-0 vs. the Isles.

Special Teams

The Isles were 0-3 (4:35); Minnesota was 1-4 (6:06), scoring on a 5-on-3, but allowing a shorthanded goal.

The Isles are 12-4-2 when they score at least one power play goal and 13-11-3 when they do not. The Isles are 8-7-4 when they allow at least one power play goal and 17-8-1 when they do not.

The Isles are 11-1-0 when they outscore the opposition on special teams, 3-7-2 when they are outscored, and 11-7-3 when special team goals are equal. (Their only loss when outscoring the opposition on special teams was in the home opener against Washington.)

Three is a Magic Number

The Isles are 20-1-3 when they score at least three goals (including shootout winners) and are 5-14-2 when they do not.

One-Goal Games

The Isles are 15-3-5 in games decided by a single goal including 6-3 in regulation. They are 5-0 in games decided in overtime and are 4-5 in shootouts. The Isles are 4-3 in games in which an empty-net goal turns a 1-goal game into a 2-goal game.

Back-to-Backs

The Isles are 3-4-0 on the front end and 4-2-1 on the back end this season. The next back-to-back will be January 28-29 when they face the Rangers in a home-and-home series.

The Isles are 4-3-0 when the opponent is on the back end, including 2-1-0 when the Isles also played the previous day.

Ice-time Leaders

Isles: Matthew Schaefer (27:41); Minnesota: Quinn Hughes (30:23)

Mathew Barzal led Isles forwards (21:52).

Face-offs

Isles 35, Minnesota 27 (56%)

Jean-Gabriel Pageau won 13 of 21 for the Isles; Nico Sturm won 7 of 13 for Minnesota.

Hit Count

Isles 15 (Marc Gatcomb -4)

Minnesota 18 (Marcus Foligno -5)

Fights

None. Season total: 4 (Mayfield, MacLean, Lee, DeAngelo)

Blocked Shots

Isles 9 (Two with 2)

Minnesota 14 (Marcus Foligno -4)

For the Analytics Crowd

Corsi: All situations: Isles 59, Minnesota 64

Corsi: 5-on-5: Isles 47, Minnesota 52

5-on-5 leaders:

Isles: Max Tsyplakov and Tony DeAngelo +11

Minnesota: Kirill Kaprizov +20

High Danger Scoring Chances (per Natural Stat Trick)

All situations: Isles 11, Minnesota 17

5-on-5: Isles 8, Minnesota 14

Scratches

(Pierre Engvall-LTIR), (Semyon Varlamov-IR), (Alex Romanov-IR), (Kyle Palmieri-IR), (Bo Horvat -INJ), Cole McWard, Kyle MacLean

Games Lost to injury: 217. (Last season's total: 304)

The Ironmen

Casey Cizikas is the Islanders' ironman, having played 153 consecutive games. Anders Lee (127) is the only other Isle to have also played every game since the start of last season.

National TV Games

The Isles are 3-1-1 in games that air on one of the NHL's US national broadcast partners. Their next appearance will be on TNT on January 21st in Seattle.

Matinee Isles

The Isles are 2-4-2 in matinee games this season; the next matinee will be at 3:00pm ET on January 17th in Calgary. The NHL considers games that start before 5:00 local time to be afternoon contests. Since the start of the 2019-20 season, the Isles are 17-21-14 in matinees.

Challenges

Isles: 0 successful, 1 failure (No goalie interference – VEG 11/14)

Opponents: 0 successful, 4 failure (No hand pass – WAS 10/11), (No interference – DET 10/23), (No offside – WAS 10/31), (No interference – COL 12/4)

Hockey Opps: 1 favorable, 1 unfavorable (No missed stoppage- NJ 11/10), (goalie interference -DAL 11/18)

Quickies (Two goals in under a minute)

For (3): DET 10/23, CBJ 11/2, NJ 1/6

Vs (4): BOS 10/28, COL 11/16, PHI 11/28, TB 11/30

Quick Responses (One team scoring within a minute of other team)

Isles responses (3): OTT 10/18, SJS 10/21, BOS 11/4

Opponent responses (3): WPG 10/13, CAR 10/30, COL 12/4

Multi-Goal 3rd Period Comeback Wins

For (0):

Vs (0):

Last Minute Heroes (Tying or go-ahead goals in the final three minutes of the third period):

For (8): Anders Lee, GWG(18:57)10/18 OTT, Matthew Schaefer, GTG (18:53) and Simon Holmstrom GWG (19:22) 11/2 CBJ, Kyle Palmieri GAG (17:07 11/10 NJ)- Isles won in OT, Mathew Barzal GTG (17:23 11/13 VEG)- Isles won in OT; Emil Heineman GTG (19:31 12/20 BUF)- Isles lost in OT; Adam Pelech GWG (18:45 12/23 NJD); Emil Heineman GTG (17:45 1/3 TOR) – Isles won in OT

Vs (3): Simon Nemec GTG (19:55 11/10 NJ) but NYI won in OT, Pavel Dorfeyev (19:46, 12/9 VEG) but NYI won in SO; Alex DeBrincat GWG (17:43 12/16 DET)

OT Winners

For (5): Mathew Barzal 11/10 @ NJ, JG Pageau 11/13 @ VEG, Matthew Schaefer 11/14 @ UTA and 1/3 Vs TOR, Simon Holmstrom 1/10 @ MIN

Vs (0):

Shootout Winners

For (4): SEA 11/23, VEG 12/9, TBL 12/13, CHI 12/30

Vs (5): PHI 10/25, BOS 11/4, PHL 11/28, BUF 12/20, NAS 1/8

All-time Islander Leader Boards:

Games Played (skaters)

1. Bryan Trottier 1,123 * 2. Denis Potvin 1,060 3. Josh Bailey 1,057 **

4. Casey Cizikas 942 * 5. Brock Nelson 901 6. Bobby Nystrom 900 ** 7. Anders Lee 886…

19. Frans Nielsen 606 * 20. Adam Pelech and Ryan Pulock 605 22. Kenny Jonsson 597 23. Garry Howatt 596 24. John Tonelli 594 25. Scott Mayfield 578 * 26. Mathew Barzal 574

Goals

1. Mike Bossy 573 * 2. Bryan Trottier 500 3. Denis Potvin 310 **

4. Clark Gillies 304 * 5. Anders Lee 299 …

17. Patrick Flatley 160 * 18. Pierre Tugeon 147 *19. Mariusz Czerkawski and Mathew Barzal 145…

23. Duane Sutter 121 * 24. Casey Cizikas 120

Assists

1. Bryan Trottier 853 * 2. Denis Potvin 742 3. Mike Bossy 553 **

4. Josh Bailey 396 * 5. Clark Gillies 359 * 6. Mathew Barzal 353…

18. Tomas Jonsson 249 * 19. Anders Lee 233…

24. Ed Westfall 181 * 25 Noah Dobson 180 * 26. Ryan Pulock 179…

32. Ziggy Palffy 163 * 33. David Volek and Casey Cizikas 154

Points

1. Bryan Trottier 1,353 * 2. Mike Bossy 1,126 * 3. Denis Potvin 1,052…

10. John Tonelli 544 * 11. Bob Bourne 542 12. Anders Lee 532 **

13. Bob Nystrom 513 * 14. Derek King 499 * 15. Mathew Barzal 498…

27. Ed Westfall 286 * 28. Casey Cizikas 274

+/-

1. Bryan Trottier +467 \\\2. Denis Potvin +456 \\\ 3. Mike Bossy +380

15. Bob Lorimer +105 * 16. Adam Pelech +89 17. Tomas Jonsson +76 18. Garry Howatt +75 19. Pat Price +70 20. JP Parise +67 21. Ryan Pulock +67 21. Jude Drouin +58 23. Patrick Flatley +57 ** 24. Greg Gilbert +54

Defense Goals

1. Denis Potvin 310 * 2. Tomas Jonsson 84 3. Kenny Jonsson 57 **

4. Ryan Pulock 54…

13. Bryan Berard 31 * 14. Scott Mayfield and Adam Pelech 29

Defense Assists

1. Denis Potvin 742* 2. Stefan Persson 317 3. Tomas Jonsson 249 **

4. Nick Leddy 198 * 5. Noah Dobson 180 * 6. Ryan Pulock 179 …

9. Jeff Norton 166 *10. Mark Streit and Adam Pelech 139…

15. Tom Kurvers and Gerry Hart 108 * 17. Scott Mayfield 103

Defense Points

1. Denis Potvin 1,052 * 2. Stefan Persson 369 3. Tomas Jonsson 333 **

4. Nick Leddy 243 * 5. Ryan Pulock 233…

10. Mark Streit 179 * 11. Adam Pelech 167…

15. Tom Kurvers 134 * 16. Scott Mayfield 132

Goalie Games

1. Billy Smith 674 * 2. Rick DiPietro 318 3. Glenn Resch 282 **

4. Ilya Sorokin 279 …

8. Jaroslav Halak 177* 9. Glenn Healy 176 * 10. Semyon Varlamov 173

Wins

1. Billy Smith 304 * 2. Glenn Resch 157 * 3. Ilya Sorokin 139 …

7. Jaroslav Halak 88 * 8. Roland Melanson 77 * 9. Semyon Varlamov 76

Shutouts

1. Ilya Sorokin 26 * 2. Glenn Resch 25 3. Billy Smith 22 **

4. Rick DiPietro and Semyon Varlamov 16

On the Farm

Bridgeport is 13-17-2-1 on the season after splitting the first two games of their 3-in-3 weekend; Bridgeport fell 4-1 at Providence on Friday but rebounded to beat Utica 4-2. They will host Hartford on Sunday afternoon to conclude the 3-in-3.

The Islanders are three points behind Springfield for the final playoff spot but do have a game in hand.

Leaders: Goals: Joey Larson- 13 (one of six AHL rookies with at least 13); Assists: Alex Jefferies Points: Jefferies 23.

Goalies: Marcus Hogberg 5-8-2, 3.14, .883; Henrik Tikkanen 6-3-1, 2.56, .903

Season Series Stats

The teams split the season series, 1 game to 1 (Minnesota earned 3 points to the Isles' 2).

The Isles earned their first win in St Paul since December 29, 2019, and only their second win in the last ten games against Minnesota (2-7-1).

UP NEXT

TUESDAY, JANUARY 13th —ISLANDERS AT WINNIPEG 8:00PM

[MSGSN (Pre-game at 7:30); WRHU 88.7 FM, WRCN 103.9FM, Isles + UBS Arena App]

Oh Canada! The next four games on this trip will all be North of the Border, beginning on Tuesday in Winnipeg. It is the second meeting of the season between the teams; the Jets defeated the Isles 5-2 on October 13th to drop the Isles to 0-3-0 on the season.

The Isles will be looking to split the season series with the Jets for the third straight season, since March 2019 the Isles are 9-3-0 against Winnipeg.

Eric Hornick has been the statistician on Islander home game telecasts since January 21, 1982. Information contained in "The Skinny" has been gathered from various sources. Follow Eric @ehornick on Twitter & on his blog www.nyiskinny.com.