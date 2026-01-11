Takeaways: Holmstrom, Sorokin Lead Isles to 4-3 OT Win Over Wild

The New York Islanders showed a lot of heart on Saturday night.
Down 1-0, 2-1 and 3-2, the Isles scratched and clawed their way to a 4-3 OT win over the Minnesota Wild at Grand Casino Arena, their first win in the State of Hockey since 2019.
Simon Holmstrom’s OT winner capped a three-point night (2G, 1A) for the Swede, while Ilya Sorokin stopped 33-of-36 shots against the NHL’s third-best team. JG Pageau and Casey Cizikas (SHG) rounded out the scoring for the Islanders, while Ben Jones, Matt Boldy (PPG) and Kirill Kaprizov scored for the Wild. Filip Gustavsson stopped 24 of 27 in the loss.
With the win, the Islanders extended their point streak to four games (3-0-1).