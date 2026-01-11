Takeaways: Holmstrom, Sorokin Lead Isles to 4-3 OT Win Over Wild

TAKEAWAYS

The Islanders showed a lot of resilience on Saturday night, finding ways to overcome three separate deficits, as well as hold the line against a Wild team gunning for a wild west shootout.

“That stuff doesn’t really faze us,” said Tony DeAngelo, who had a pair of assists, said. “We just keep with the game and fortunately lately we’ve been able to tie these games each time we go down. The same thing happened against Toronto. So it’s good on our team, it just shows character.”

Minnesota’s top players lived up to their billing, with Quinn Hughes recording three assists, while Boldy and Kaprizov scored the Wild’s second and third goals. Those three players alone accounted for 21 of Minnesota’s 36 shots. It was far from an easy night for the Islanders in the defensive zone, but they kept pace when the Wild turned up the pressure.

“We were resilient,” Head Coach Patrick Roy said. “Expected goals against, probably not going to be good for us, but I like the way we played in the circumstance.”