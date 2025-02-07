Isles Three New Defensemen Fitting In, Having Fun with New Team

The makeup of the New York Islanders has changed drastically in the past couple weeks, as the team brought in defensemen Tony DeAngelo, Scott Perunovich and Adam Boqvist in light of injuries.

The three have not only provided reinforcement on the blue line, but also a spark offensively. DeAngelo has four points (1G, 3A) in six games with the Islanders, including the OT winner in a 3-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning, and has averaged over 25 minutes. Perunovich has two helpers in his first five games, while Boqvist has a goal through three games. All three have slotted in on the power play units to contribute with their puck-moving ability at the blue line.

The three have handled the transition well – picking up a new system and learning the on-ice tendencies of their new teammates – but they’ve also been fitting in off- the ice to bond with their new team.

“It’s been a pretty easy adjustment when you’ve got guys like this,” Perunovich said. “It makes it a smooth transition, great tight knit group. We like to have fun, hang out and chat. It feels like a brotherhood.”

A two-game road trip through Tampa and Sunrise, FL, gave the blueliners a chance to spend some quality time with their new teammates on the road.

“We’ve had an opportunity to get to know them better, we’ve been on the road,” Captain Anders Lee said. “Got dinner with [Perunovich] and some of the boys. [Boqvist] and [DeAngelo] same thing, been able to hang out with them a few times. It’s been fun to get to know them better.”

Joining a new team mid-season can feel like a whirlwind for any player, but the new guys have credited the established culture in the Isles locker room that helped them feel comfortable immediately.

“In the first couple of days, my head was just buzzing but everyone has been so welcoming,” Boqvist said. “They’re taking care of me and I’m getting more and more comfortable here. I’m excited.”