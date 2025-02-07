Isles Three New Defensemen Fitting In, Having Fun with New Team

Boqvist, Perunovich and DeAngelo are finding their stride with the Islanders both on and off the ice

Three Defensemen Feature
By Rachel Luscher
@Rachel_Luscher NewYorkIslanders.com

The makeup of the New York Islanders has changed drastically in the past couple weeks, as the team brought in defensemen Tony DeAngelo, Scott Perunovich and Adam Boqvist in light of injuries.

The three have not only provided reinforcement on the blue line, but also a spark offensively. DeAngelo has four points (1G, 3A) in six games with the Islanders, including the OT winner in a 3-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning, and has averaged over 25 minutes. Perunovich has two helpers in his first five games, while Boqvist has a goal through three games. All three have slotted in on the power play units to contribute with their puck-moving ability at the blue line.

The three have handled the transition well – picking up a new system and learning the on-ice tendencies of their new teammates – but they’ve also been fitting in off- the ice to bond with their new team.

“It’s been a pretty easy adjustment when you’ve got guys like this,” Perunovich said. “It makes it a smooth transition, great tight knit group. We like to have fun, hang out and chat. It feels like a brotherhood.”

A two-game road trip through Tampa and Sunrise, FL, gave the blueliners a chance to spend some quality time with their new teammates on the road.

“We’ve had an opportunity to get to know them better, we’ve been on the road,” Captain Anders Lee said. “Got dinner with [Perunovich] and some of the boys. [Boqvist] and [DeAngelo] same thing, been able to hang out with them a few times. It’s been fun to get to know them better.”

Joining a new team mid-season can feel like a whirlwind for any player, but the new guys have credited the established culture in the Isles locker room that helped them feel comfortable immediately.

“In the first couple of days, my head was just buzzing but everyone has been so welcoming,” Boqvist said. “They’re taking care of me and I’m getting more and more comfortable here. I’m excited.”

NYI@TBL: DeAngelo scores goal against Andrei Vasilevskiy

Boqvist became the newest Islander on Jan. 31, just four days after Perunovich, who offered the best help he could at the time.

“It’s nice when other people are in a similar boat as you,” Perunovich said. “Actually, when they signed [Boqvist], I thought ‘hey I’m not the new guy anymore, he is.’ So, I told him if he has any questions, let me know, but not like I can really answer any of them.”

After Perunovich participated in his first morning skate ahead his Islanders debut on Jan. 28, the Hibbing, Minnesota, native said it was great to have familiarity with the other Minnesota guys in the room. The feeling is mutual.

“It’s good to have another Minnesota kid on the team, lot to relate to,” Lee said with a smile.

The number of Swedes in the locker room also saw an uptick with Boqvist’s arrival, which is something they’re excited about.

“Yeah, that’s nice,” Pierre Engvall said with a laugh. “We got one more Swede last year, to get another one in here, it’s good.”

The new guys were quickly introduced to the team’s love of game shows, which includes shows like Family Feud, Deal or No Deal, The Price is Right and Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.

“These guys must have watched the re-runs, because they’re getting all the questions right,” Perunovich said with a laugh.

Another off-ice favorite is chess, a phenomenon that really picked up this season for a handful of guys in the Isles locker room. Perunovich played chess for fun with a few of his former teammates in St Louis, but quickly realized it’s a bigger deal on his new team, admitting he needs to raise his chess game.

“I walked on the team bus for the first time and everyone was playing chess, I thought wow this is nice,” Perunovich said. “But they’re a little too good for me. Watching Barzal play a little bit, he’s unbelievable. I’ve got some work ahead of me to match with those guys.”

NYI@TBL: Boqvist scores goal against Andrei Vasilevskiy

Perunovich’s nickname “Scooter” is one that followed him from St. Louis, according to Kyle MacLean, who’s stall mates with Perunovich at Northwell Health Ice Center.

“He told us the voice in St. Louis called him Scooter, so it’s been Scooter or Scoot so far,” MacLean said. “We like it, it’s a good one.”

Nicknames have been a necessity, especially with multiple players with the same first name. (Ex. Adam Pelech and Adam Boqvist, Scott Mayfield and Scott Perunovich.)

“We’ve got a couple of Scotty’s on the backend, couple of Adam’s now as well,” Lee joked. “Boker didn’t have a choice there, I think we just gave it to him. I’m sure it’ll evolve.”

Tony [DeAngelo] is different enough from Anthony [Duclair], so crisis averted. For DeAngelo, a simple nickname stuck easily.

“Right now, Tony is just Tone, or Tony D. We haven’t come up with anything else yet,” Lee added.

As the three continue to get acclimated to their new team, the Isles captain can attest to their hard work on the ice, as well as the fun vibes they bring off the ice.

“They’re excited to be here, and have jumped in at a great time,” Lee said. “It’s great to have them part of the group. They’re all good dudes who fit in, are having fun right now and are working hard. I think it’s been a seamless transition.”

Related Content

Lamoriello on his Four New Isles 

Boqvist Brings Puck-Moving, Skating Skills to the Blue Line

Perunovich Positioned to Help Islanders on Blue Line

DeAngelo Adds Reinforcement, Power Play Skills to Isles Blueline

News Feed

Game Preview: Islanders at Jets

The Skinny: Islanders 2, Golden Knights 1

Takeaways: Islanders Edge Golden Knights 2-1

Isles Day to Day: Barzal Placed on IR

Islanders Prospect Report: Feb. 4, 2025

Game Preview: Islanders vs Golden Knights

New York Islanders Girls Tournament Team Wins at WickFest

Isles Day to Day: Barzal Out Indefinitely, Mayfield Day to Day with Lower-Body Injuries

Sorokin Named NHL First Star of the Week

The Skinny: Panthers 6, Islanders 3

Islanders to Host First Responders Night vs Vegas

Takeaways: Islanders Drop 6-3 Decision to Panthers

Isles Day to Day: Duclair In, Barzal and Mayfield Out Against Panthers

Lamoriello on his Four New Isles 

Game Preview: Islanders at Panthers

Takeaways: Isles Pull Off Gutsy 3-2 OT Win Against Lightning

Boqvist Brings Puck-Moving, Skating Skills to the Blue Line

Isles Day to Day: Lamoriello Provides Injury Updates in Tampa