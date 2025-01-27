DeAngelo Adds Reinforcement, Power Play Skills to Isles Blueline

The New York Islanders added more depth to the blueline by bringing in defenseman Tony DeAngelo.

The 29-year-old made his Islanders – and season debut - on Saturday, logging 25:07 TOI, with six shot attempts (two on goal, four attempts blocked) and two blocked shots.

“I thought Tony did a great job, he came in and just played his game,” Mathew Barzal said. “When you have a guy with high IQ like that, he can play off instincts and I thought he did that.”

The right-handed, puck-moving defenseman signed a contract for the remainder of the 2024-25 season. With both Dobson (lower body) and Ryan Pulock’s injury (upper body, IR), the Islanders will rely on DeAngelo more heavily.

“They’re huge parts of our teams and our defense core,” Adam Pelech said of Dobson and Pulock. “It’s going to be a next man up mentality, guys have done a great job all year stepping in for injured players and it’s no different now. It’s fortunate timing with Tony coming in, he did an incredible job the other night.”