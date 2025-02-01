Boqvist Brings Puck-Moving, Skating Skills to the Blueline

Defenseman Adam Boqvist was excited when he found out the news that the New York Islanders claimed him off waivers from the Florida Panters on Friday afternoon, looking forward to the opportunity to provide the team with skill and depth in the back end.

“When I got the call that the Islanders picked me up, I was super excited,” Boqvist said. “I talked to them in the summer when I was a free agent, so knew a little bit before coming here. Everyone has been super nice and welcoming and I’m excited to get going.”

It was a savvy pickup for the Islanders, who can benefit from a right-handed, puck-moving defenseman with strong skating skills, especially when they’re without Noah Dobson, Ryan Pulock and Mike Reilly for the foreseeable future.

“You can never have enough puck movers in the game today, but they have to be the right people to accept the role they’re coming in for,” said Islanders President and GM Lou Lamoriello. “If they happen to be available, why not?”

The 24-year-old played parts of six NHL seasons with the Florida Panthers, Columbus Blue Jackets, and Chicago Blackhawks, totaling 91 points (25G, 66A) through 227 games. He skated in 18 games for the Panthers this season, recording six points (2G, 4A) , along with 10 blocked shots and six hits.

Boqvist didn’t have to travel far after getting the news, hopping on a quick flight to Tampa with the plan to join the team for their matchup against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first half of a back-to-back set. Boqvist won’t have to wait long to face his former team, as the Isles wrap up their back-to-back set against the Panthers on Sunday.

“It was a 30-minute flight here and it’ll be a 30-minute flight tomorrow,” Boqvist said with a laugh. “And to stay at a hotel [in Florida] when my fiancé is at our apartment. Just the business we’re in, it’ll be crazy to play against them tomorrow.”