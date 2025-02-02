Lamoriello on his Four New Isles 

Isles President and GM Lou Lamoriello gave his assessment of Gatcomb, DeAngelo, Perunovich and Boqvist

DSC07386_7xvEta7n
By Rachel Luscher
@Rachel_Luscher NewYorkIslanders.com

Islanders President and GM Lou Lamoriello met with the media in Tampa on Saturday morning, assessing the four newest players on the roster in winger Marc Gatcomb and defensemen Tony DeAngelo, Scott Perunovich and Adam Boqvist – all players making a positive impression in wake of the Islanders recent injuries.

ON THE TRIO OF NEW DEFENSEMEN

In the span of eight days, Islanders signed DeAngelo as a free agent, acquired Scott Perunovich from the St. Louis Blues in exchange for a conditional fifth round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft and claimed Adam Boqvist off waivers.

“The new fellows that came in have done extremely well in the games that they've been in,” Lamoriello said. “But you can't get too excited, we'll have to see over a period of time. They've got NHL experience and they've played in good organizations, they know how to play and we'll just have to wait and see how things develop. Without question they give you options, especially if they do well.”

NYI@TBL: DeAngelo scores goal against Andrei Vasilevskiy

The three d-men have hopped on a moving train and made an impact in a short sample size, not only providing depth on the back end, but making a mark offensively. DeAngelo buried the OT winner in Saturday’s 3-2 OT over the Tampa Bay Lightning, while Boqvist also found the back of the net to tie the score 1-1 in the second period, with both blueliners scoring their first goals with the team. Perunovich has two assists in his first three outings.

Lamoriello said that bringing in three puck-moving defensemen with offensive talent was both an organizational need and the urgency to fill roster spots for injured players.

“You can never have enough puck movers in the game today, but they have to be the right people to accept the role they’re coming in for,” Lamoriello said. “If they happen to be available, why not?”

NYI@TBL: Boqvist scores goal against Andrei Vasilevskiy

ON MARC GATCOMB

Marc Gatcomb had a strong showing in his first eight NHL games, but the effectiveness he’s shown was less of a surprise.

Harping on the importance of having role players and depth players available in Bridgeport, Lamoriello attributed Gatcomb’s development and readiness to play at the NHL level to GM of the Bridgeport Islanders, Chris Lamoriello.

“He was local, and we had seen a lot of him, and that’s exactly what he did in the minors,” Lamoriello said.

NYI@PHI: Gatcomb scores goal against Ivan Fedotov

The Islanders knew what they were getting – a player that finishes checks, brings speed and isn’t afraid to get in the dirty areas and – attributes they’ve seen from the winger in preseason action and in Bridgeport. Lamoriello and the Islanders coaching staff are pleased to see him bring those skills to the NHL level.

The winger got rewarded with his first goal against the Philadelphia Flyers, scoring in the same building where he drew into the lineup in preseason action.

“He played like this from day one,” Lamoriello said. “If you go to the exhibition game that he played it was actually against Philly. That's the way he played then.”

Gatcomb got his NHL chance in light of an injury to Hudson Fasching and ran with the opportunity. The vacancy the Isles needed to fill was that of a gritty, speedy and responsible defensive player, and Gatcomb delivered with consistency, with 38 hits over his eight games, including six games with five-or-more bodychecks. Gatcomb’s 38 hits since Jan. 14 – his NHL debut – are tied for second in the NHL over that span (Casey Cizikas is first with 43.)

“It’s a tough decision when you have to call people up because sometimes you don’t always call the best player in the minors at that given time, you call the best player to fill a role that you need. Hudson [Fasching] got hurt and [Gatcomb] was the best player to get here for that role, and he’s taken advantage of it and doing a tremendous job up to this point.”

Although his eight NHL games are a small sample size - as Lamoriello said he’s still in the “honeymoon phase” as a player that recently cracked the NHL – Gatcomb’s mindset also made a positive impression.

“His attitude is tremendous,” Lamoriello said. “So, he came in and didn't expect anything, which was great. He just took advantage of the opportunity and got our attention.”

News Feed

Game Preview: Islanders at Panthers

Takeaways: Isles Pull Off Gutsy 3-2 OT Win Against Lightning

Boqvist Brings Puck-Moving, Skating Skills to the Blue Line

Isles Day to Day: Lamoriello Provides Injury Updates in Tampa

This Day in Isles History: Feb. 1

Game Preview: Islanders at Lightning

Islanders Claim Adam Boqvist From Florida

Pitney Bowes Named Official Shipping Technology Partner of the New York Islanders and UBS Arena

The Skinny: Islanders 3, Flyers 0

Takeaways: Isles Extend Win Streak to Six Games with 3-0 Shutout Against Flyers

The Story Behind the Islanders First Girls International Travel Team

Game Preview: Islanders at Flyers

From the Bench to the Booth, Clutterbuck is Thriving in TV Opportunity with MSG Networks

The Skinny: Islanders 5, Avalanche 2

This Day in Isles History: Jan. 29

Takeaways: Islanders Beat Avalanche 5-2

Perunovich Positioned to Help Islanders on Blue Line

Game Preview: Islanders vs Avalanche