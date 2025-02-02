Lamoriello on his Four New Isles 

The Islanders knew what they were getting – a player that finishes checks, brings speed and isn’t afraid to get in the dirty areas and – attributes they’ve seen from the winger in preseason action and in Bridgeport. Lamoriello and the Islanders coaching staff are pleased to see him bring those skills to the NHL level.

The winger got rewarded with his first goal against the Philadelphia Flyers, scoring in the same building where he drew into the lineup in preseason action.

“He played like this from day one,” Lamoriello said. “If you go to the exhibition game that he played it was actually against Philly. That's the way he played then.”

Gatcomb got his NHL chance in light of an injury to Hudson Fasching and ran with the opportunity. The vacancy the Isles needed to fill was that of a gritty, speedy and responsible defensive player, and Gatcomb delivered with consistency, with 38 hits over his eight games, including six games with five-or-more bodychecks. Gatcomb’s 38 hits since Jan. 14 – his NHL debut – are tied for second in the NHL over that span (Casey Cizikas is first with 43.)

“It’s a tough decision when you have to call people up because sometimes you don’t always call the best player in the minors at that given time, you call the best player to fill a role that you need. Hudson [Fasching] got hurt and [Gatcomb] was the best player to get here for that role, and he’s taken advantage of it and doing a tremendous job up to this point.”

Although his eight NHL games are a small sample size - as Lamoriello said he’s still in the “honeymoon phase” as a player that recently cracked the NHL – Gatcomb’s mindset also made a positive impression.

“His attitude is tremendous,” Lamoriello said. “So, he came in and didn't expect anything, which was great. He just took advantage of the opportunity and got our attention.”