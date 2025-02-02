Lamoriello on his Four New Isles 

Islanders President and GM Lou Lamoriello met with the media in Tampa on Saturday morning, assessing the four newest players on the roster in winger Marc Gatcomb and defensemen Tony DeAngelo, Scott Perunovich and Adam Boqvist – all players making a positive impression in wake of the Islanders recent injuries.
ON THE TRIO OF NEW DEFENSEMEN
In the span of eight days, Islanders signed DeAngelo as a free agent, acquired Scott Perunovich from the St. Louis Blues in exchange for a conditional fifth round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft and claimed Adam Boqvist off waivers.
“The new fellows that came in have done extremely well in the games that they've been in,” Lamoriello said. “But you can't get too excited, we'll have to see over a period of time. They've got NHL experience and they've played in good organizations, they know how to play and we'll just have to wait and see how things develop. Without question they give you options, especially if they do well.”