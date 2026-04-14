Isles Day-to-Day: Varlamov Loaned to Bridgeport For Conditioning

Semyon Varlamov has been loaned on LTIR Conditioning to Bridgeport

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By Rachel Luscher
NewYorkIslanders.com

Goaltender Semyon Varlamov has been loaned on Long Term Injured Reserve (LTIR) Conditioning to the Bridegport Islanders, the New York Islanders announced on Tuesday morning. 

Bridgeport clinched a playoff spot and has three games remaining in the regular season. 

Varlamov has spent a majority of the season skating on his own and had recently started taking shots from coaches and teammates. Varlamov joined the Islanders at the end of practice on March 16 and has been taking part in portions of practices and morning skates over the past few weeks.

Varlamov is 76-63-21 with a 2.57 GAA, a .916 SV% and 16 shutouts in 173 games with the Islanders.

Varlamov is 289-232-71 in his career, with a .916 SV% and a 2.65 GAA. He has 41 career shutouts. He played 10 games in 2024-25, with a record of 3-4-3, a 2.89 GAA and a .898 SV%.

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