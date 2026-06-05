Islanders Sign Warren

The Islanders have signed Long Island native, Marshall Warren to a one-year, two-way (NHL/AHL) contract

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By New York Islanders PR
NewYorkIslanders.com

The New York Islanders have signed Laurel Hollow, NY native, Marshall Warren to a one-year, two-way (NHL/AHL) contract.

Warren, 25, made his NHL debut with the Islanders last season, recording three assists in eight games. He added 32 points (six goals, 26 assists) in 56 American Hockey League games with the Bridgeport Islanders during his second professional season with the club. Warren led all Bridgeport defensemen in points and ranked second overall on the team in assists.

In 111 career AHL games with the Islanders, Warren has recorded 49 points (10 goals, 39 assists). Prior to his professional career, Warren recorded 18 points (four goals, 14 assists) in 41 games at the University of Michigan, while serving as an alternate captain. He’d previously played four seasons at Boston College from 2019-23 and captained the Eagles as a senior in 2022-23. Warren collected 57 points (20 goals, 37 assists) in 130 career games at Boston College, including a career-high 15 assists and 21 points in 37 games as a junior. He helped the Eagles win the Hockey East regular-season title as a freshman in 2019-20.

Warren spent two seasons with the United States Team National Development Program from 2017-19, winning a bronze medal at the 2019 IIHF Under-18 World Junior Championship.

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