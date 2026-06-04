Romano Reflects on Memorial Cup Win, Looks Ahead to Islanders Development Camp

Winning the 2026 Memorial Cup was a full circle moment for Isles’ 2025 third-rounder Luca Romano. The Toronto, ON, native has always been dialed into the Ontario Hockey League and dreamed about hoisting the top prize in Canadian junior hockey one day.

“Since day one in Kitchener that's been the goal,” Romano said. “This year we had a really good team and I knew we had a good shot at it. All the guys came together. It's just so surreal. I don't think it's really set in yet, but it's a moment I’ll remember for the rest of my life. The guys on my team are going to be my brothers forever.”

Later this summer, he’ll even get a day to spend with the Memorial Cup.

“It's not like the Stanley Cup, where they have someone watching over it all the time,” Romano said with a laugh. “But it is still really cool. I’ll bring it home so my family can see it.”

Romano had three points (1G, 2A) in the tournament, which brings together the champions of the OHL, WHL and QMJHL, along with the host team, to compete in a round-robin tournament for the Memorial Cup. Romano and the Rangers won the OHL Title and were the lone OHL team in the tournament, defeating the WHL Kelowna Rockets and QMJHL Chicoutimi Sagueneens and taking down the WHL Everett Silvertips twice

“It’s just really fun getting to compete against all the top teams from their leagues,” Romano said. “Everett was an unreal team. We beat them 6-2 both games, but it was really a lot closer than that. It was just a lot of fun competing against the other leagues.”