Romano Reflects on Memorial Cup Win, Looks Ahead to Islanders Development Camp

The Isles’ 2025 third-round pick (74th overall) caps off third OHL season winning Canadian junior hockey’s top prize

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By Rachel Luscher
NewYorkIslanders.com

Winning the 2026 Memorial Cup was a full circle moment for Isles’ 2025 third-rounder Luca Romano. The Toronto, ON, native has always been dialed into the Ontario Hockey League and dreamed about hoisting the top prize in Canadian junior hockey one day. 

“Since day one in Kitchener that's been the goal,” Romano said. “This year we had a really good team and I knew we had a good shot at it. All the guys came together. It's just so surreal. I don't think it's really set in yet, but it's a moment I’ll remember for the rest of my life. The guys on my team are going to be my brothers forever.”

Later this summer, he’ll even get a day to spend with the Memorial Cup.

“It's not like the Stanley Cup, where they have someone watching over it all the time,” Romano said with a laugh. “But it is still really cool. I’ll bring it home so my family can see it.”

 Romano had three points (1G, 2A) in the tournament, which brings together the champions of the OHL, WHL and QMJHL, along with the host team, to compete in a round-robin tournament for the Memorial Cup. Romano and the Rangers won the OHL Title and were the lone OHL team in the tournament, defeating the WHL Kelowna Rockets and QMJHL Chicoutimi Sagueneens and taking down the WHL Everett Silvertips twice

“It’s just really fun getting to compete against all the top teams from their leagues,” Romano said. “Everett was an unreal team. We beat them 6-2 both games, but it was really a lot closer than that. It was just a lot of fun competing against the other leagues.”

When the buzzer sounded on Sunday in the Memorial Cup-winning game, it’s a moment he’ll remember vividly.

“It was crazy, we flooded the ice and guys were going nuts, but it was just such an amazing feeling,” Romano said. “It was pretty surreal. I saw some other guys crying, because it's a lot of the guys' last years and last chance at it. I'm just happy we went outwith the win, and couldn't ask for any more.”

Romano helped lead the Rangers all season, serving as an alternate captain. He describes his leadership style as leading by example, letting his work ethic speak volumes. 

"I lead the way on the ice," Romano said. "I'm not the loudest guy in the room, but I'll go on the ice and put my heart out there for the boys and try to help the team every night."

Romano will have a chance to compete for the Memorial Cup again next season if he opts to play his fourth and final season in junior, though the 18-year-old said he’ll be opportunistic at Islanders Training Camp.

"If the opportunity is there to turn pro, I obviously wouldn't turn that down, but I plan to come back to playing Kitchener for another year,” Romano said. “I think we're going to have another good team and give it another run to win against next year."

 Romano continued to round out his game in his third OHL season, taking strides defensively while becoming a more complete 200-foot player. He was relied upon in all situations, contributing on the power play and penalty kill while also taking key faceoffs. He compiled 33 points (14G, 19A) in 55 games.

He finished the season strong and contributed to a dominant playoff run for Kitchener, collecting eight points (3G, 5A) – including a shorthanded tally and an OT winner in the first round – through the 18 games leading up to the Memorial Cup tournament.

With a lengthy and successful postseason, Romano will have the chance to relax and prepare for Islanders development camp coming up. He’ll quicky reunite with Tomas Poletin, who was also drafted by the Islanders last season and played against Romano as a member of the Kelowna Rockets, the host city for the Memorial Cup. They were roommates last season for development camp, establishing a strong foundation off the ice.

“I got to know him really well last year. He’s a great guy and a great player,” Romano said. “I saw he had a good year in Kelowna. I talked to him a little bit during the games in the tournament and it was fun facing off against him.”

Behind the bench at Islanders development camp this year will be newly named Hamilton Hammers Head Coach Jay McKee, who spent six years in the Kitchener Rangers organization (2015-20).

As Rangers Head Coach, McKee had a record of 120-88-17 across five seasons before he moved on to the Brantford organization. Romano has heard about the legacy and impact McKee left behind in Kitchener and looks forward to training under him during development camp.

"I'm looking forward to getting to meet him, I've heard great things about him," Romano said. "We have some guys that were here when he was there. They said they loved him, and he was a great coach and a really good guy. Even some, like one of our coaches over here before, was telling me that he's an honorable guy and a great coach. The Brantford players that I know said they really enjoyed him this year."

Romano has kept a close eye on the Islanders since getting drafted, but he has always looked up to Mathew Barzal for years and models his game after him. Both are speedy, two-way centermen and Romano learned a lot from working with Barzal during training camp last year.

“I like the way he skates and how creative he is with the puck,” Romano said of Barzal. “Getting to see him play at camp and skate was unreal. He's a guy I've watched my whole life and I model my game after him. To skate with him and to talk to him a little bit was just really cool.”

Romano said it was an honor to hear his name called by the Islanders last summer and is excited to continue building his game within the organization. Up next is his second development camp, where he'll reconnect with fellow prospects and continue his development on Long Island.

“I want to keep getting stronger, keep working on the things I got to improve on,” Romano said. “I'm looking forward to getting back on Long Island for Dev Camp, getting back on the ice with all the guys. Last year was a lot of fun, I’m really looking forward to it.”

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