Isles Day-to-Day: Romanov Skates in Non-Contact Jersey, Pulock a Gametime Decision

The New York Islanders hit the ice on Thursday morning ahead of their game against the Dallas Stars. See below for lines and news at morning skate.

MORNING SKATE LINES

Anders Lee – Bo Horvat – Emil Heineman

Cal Ritchie – Brayden Schenn – Mathew Barzal

Ondrej Palat – JG Pageau – Simon Holmstrom

Kyle MacLean – Casey Cizikas – Marc Gatcomb

Anthony Duclair, Max Shabanov

Adam Pelech – Matthew Schaefer

Isaiah George - Scott Mayfield

Carson Soucy – Adam Boqvist

Ryan Pulock

Ilya Sorokin

David Rittich

GEORGE RECALLED

Defenseman Isaiah George was recalled by the New York Islanders on Thursday ahead of their contest against the Dallas Stars.

He skated on a pair with Scott Mayfield in morning skate.

"I feel like last time we played really well together," George said of playing with Mayfield. "He makes it easy for me, he's smart out there. He's always in a good position and helps me out a lot."

The 22-year-old played two games for the Islanders this season.

"It was good to play those two games to feel it out and see where I'm at," George said. "I'm just excited to be back. I feel prepared and ready to go."

In Bridgeport, George has 17 points (2G, 15A) and 50 shots on goal through 45 AHL games this season.

The left-handed, 6’1” 203 lbs. blueliner played 33 games with the Islanders last season, logging 15:39 TOI per game and tallying five points (1G, 4A), 34 blocks and 14 hits.

PULOCK A GAMETIME DECISION

Ryan Pulock, who missed the last two games with a lower-body injury, is a gametime decision, per Roy. The defenseman is an "option" according to Roy and is expected to take warmups. If Pulock plays, George will be a healthy scratch.

Pulock has has 25 points (3G, 22A) through 67 games this season.

DEANGELO UPDATE

Tony DeAngelo, who left Tuesday's game with a lower-body injury, is likely out of the lineup against Dallas. Roy said they'll know more on his status later tonight.

DeAngelo has 33 points (5G, 28A) through 72 games this season.

ROMANOV SKATES IN NON-CONTACT JERSEY

Alexander Romanov joined the team for the first time since he suffered an injury on Nov. 18 against the Stars on the road.

"I'm sure he's excited," Roy said. "It's fun to see him out there, he had to work hard to get where he is today. It's fun for the guys as well. I'm not saying he's going to play tonight, but I'm sure he feels good to be with the boys."

Romanov has one assist through 15 games this season.