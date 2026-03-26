Game Preview: Islanders vs Stars

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (40-27-5) VS DALLAS STARS (43-17-11)

7:00 PM | UBS ARENA | BUY TICKETS

WATCH/STREAM: MSGSN | GOTHAM SPORTS APP

LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | ISLANDERS + UBS ARENA APP

The Islanders continue their five-game homestand against the Dallas Stars on Thursday night.

New York fell 4-3 to the Chicago Blackhawks at UBS Arena on Tuesday night. Anders Lee, Simon Holmstrom and Cal Ritchie scored New York’s goals in the loss. David Rittich made nine saves on 12 shots in the first period before Ilya Sorokin replaced him between the pipes for the final two periods. Sorokin stopped 11 of the 12 shots in relief. It was the Islanders’ third loss in their last four games.

The Islanders (85 points) are out of the second Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference after the Ottawa Senators (85 points), who have one game in-hand, beat the Detroit Red Wings and took the position.

The Pittsburgh Penguins (86 points) dropped to third in the Metro after a 6-2 loss to the Colorado Avalanche, as the Columbus Blue Jackets (87 points) beat the Philadelphia Flyers to assume second place in the division. The Blue Jackets and Pens have a game in-hand over the Isles.