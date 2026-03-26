Isles Day-to-Day: George Recalled

Isaiah George was recalled by the Islanders on Thursday ahead of their matchup against Dallas

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By Rachel Luscher
NewYorkIslanders.com

Defenseman Isaiah George was recalled by the New York Islanders on Thursday ahead of their contest against the Dallas Stars.

The 22-year-old played two games for the Islanders this season on Jan. 24 against Buffalo and Jan. 26 against Philadelphia, recording one assist and averaging 13:18 TOI. In Bridgeport, George has 17 points (2G, 15A) and 50 shots on goal through 45 AHL games this season.

The left-handed, 6’1” 203 lbs. blueliner played 33 games with the Islanders last season, logging 15:39 TOI per game and tallying five points (1G, 4A), 34 blocks and 14 hits.

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