Isles Day-to-Day: Pageau to Return vs Vegas

JG Pageau is poised to return to the New York Islanders lineup on Tuesday after missing eight games with an upper-body injury. Pageau last played in a 2-1 loss to the St. Louis Blues on Nov. 22, but had resumed skating with the team on Dec. 2.

"I'm excited to join the group," Pageau said. "It's never fun to be on the sideline and watching your teammates battling. They've been playing some super good hockey, and I feel extremely excited to join the group and able to come go back to battle with them."

Pageau took line rushes alongside Mathew Barzal and Anders Lee on Tuesday morning. With Pageau and Barzal both being natural centers, face-off duties will be split, with Head Coach Patrick Roy saying the decision will be made by the two on the ice.

"It's always fun when you have two centermen, you can share some work in the defensive zone, and cheat a little more on face-offs," Pageau said.