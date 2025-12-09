Isles Day-to-Day: Pageau to Return vs Vegas

JG Pageau expected to return to the lineup after missing eight games with an upper-body injury

20251209_MorningSkate-3
By Cory Wright
NewYorkIslanders.com

JG Pageau is poised to return to the New York Islanders lineup on Tuesday after missing eight games with an upper-body injury. Pageau last played in a 2-1 loss to the St. Louis Blues on Nov. 22, but had resumed skating with the team on Dec. 2.

"I'm excited to join the group," Pageau said. "It's never fun to be on the sideline and watching your teammates battling. They've been playing some super good hockey, and I feel extremely excited to join the group and able to come go back to battle with them."

Pageau took line rushes alongside Mathew Barzal and Anders Lee on Tuesday morning. With Pageau and Barzal both being natural centers, face-off duties will be split, with Head Coach Patrick Roy saying the decision will be made by the two on the ice.

"It's always fun when you have two centermen, you can share some work in the defensive zone, and cheat a little more on face-offs," Pageau said.

Pageau and Barzal have played together in the past and Barzal is welcoming the reunion.

"We mesh great," Barzal said. "He's fast, he's a righty, he's smart, so a very easy guy to play with."

Roy said the decision to put Pageau with Barzal and Lee was in part due to their chemistry last year and his desire to not break up the Simon Holmstrom - Cal Ritchie - Anthony Duclair line. Max Tsyplakov is expected to come out of the lineup to accommodate Pageau's return.

The center has 12 points (6G, 6A) through 22 games this season, including a shorthanded OT winner against Vegas.

SOROKIN EXPECTED TO START

Ilya Sorokin was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate and is the expected starter against Vegas. Sorokin was named the NHL's First Star of the Week on Monday after he went 3-0-0 with a 1.33 GAA, .960 SV% and one shutout.

PROJECTED LINES

Emil Heineman – Bo Horvat – Max Shabanov
Anders Lee – Mathew Barzal – JG Pageau
Simon Holmstrom – Cal Ritchie – Anthony Duclair
Kyle MacLean – Casey Cizikas – Marc Gatcomb

Matthew Schaefer – Ryan Pulock
Adam Pelech – Tony DeAngelo
Travis Mitchell – Scott Mayfield

Related Content

Game Preview: Islanders vs Golden Knights

Sorokin Named NHL First Star of the Week

NYI vs VGK 12/9: Patrick Roy

NYI vs VGK 12/9: Mathew Barzal

NYI vs VGK 12/9: Jean-Gabriel Pageau

News Feed

Game Preview: Islanders vs Golden Knights

Inside the 2025 Islanders’ Dads and Mentors Trip

Islanders Prospect Report: Dec. 8, 2025

Sorokin Named NHL First Star of the Week

The Skinny: Panthers 4, Islanders 1

Takeaways: Islanders Drop 4-1 Decision to Panthers

Patrick Ritchie’s Front-Row Seat to His Son’s Rookie Year in the NHL

The Skinny: Islanders 2, Lightning 0

Game Preview: Islanders at Panthers

J.P. Darche Thrilled to Watch Brother “In His Element” as Isles GM

Sorokin Gets Second Iron Man Mask After Shutout

Takeaways: Islanders Shut Out Bolts 2-0, Extend Winning Streak to Three Games

Isles Day-to-Day: Darche Provides Updates on Pageau and Drouin

Game Preview: Islanders at Lightning

Pelech Earns Iron Man Mask in 6-3 Win Over Colorado

The Skinny: Islanders 6, Avalanche 3

Takeaways: Islanders Beat League-Leading Avalanche 6-3

Game Preview: Islanders vs Avalanche