Game Preview: Islanders vs Golden Knights

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (16-11-3) VS VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS (14-6-8)

7 PM | UBS ARENA | BUY TICKETS

WATCH/STREAM: TNT | HBO MAX

LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | ISLANDERS + UBS ARENA APP

TUNE INTO THE ISLANDERS ALTCAST

The New York Islanders will host the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday night. It is the first of a three-game homestand.

The Islanders are coming off a back-to-back weekend in Florida, where they won on the front end and fell in the second half. The team shut out the Lightning 2-0 on Saturday, with Cal Ritchie scoring a power-play goal between his legs and Ilya Sorokin stopping all 32 shots he faced. The Isles fell 4-1 in Sunrise to the Panthers on Sunday.

The Islanders have picked up points against top teams, earning six of a possible eight points in their last four games. They beat the Lightning twice in one week and topped Colorado 6-3 on Thursday at UBS Arena. Tuesday marks the final game in a five-game stretch for the Islanders against teams who have won the Stanley Cup in the last six years.

“Overall, that was a tough schedule,” Head Coach Patrick Roy after Sunday’s loss in Florida. “We played Tampa twice, played Colorado, back-to-back games here. Three out of four, that’s pretty good. We gave ourselves a chance to get back in this game.”