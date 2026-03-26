Isles Day-to-Day: Eklund Reassigned from Djurgarden to Bridgeport

Victor Eklund is coming stateside.

The New York Islanders announced on Thursday that the 2025 16th-overall pick is making the jump to North American hockey, as he was assigned to the Bridgeport Islanders for the rest of the season.

The 5'11," 161 lbs. forward completed his first season in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) with 24 points (6G, 18A) through 43 games.

Prior to his promotion to Sweden's top-tier league, the Stockholm, Sweden native had recorded 35 points (20G, 15A) in 57 career games with Djurgardens in Allsvenskan, Sweden’s second-tier of pro hockey. He has played in the Djurgardens organization since 2020.

Eklund helped Sweden earn gold in the 2026 World Juniors, where he contributed eight points (2G, 6A) through seven games of the tournament.

Eklund signed a three-year, entry-level contract on July 14, 2025.