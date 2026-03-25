Eiserman Reacts to Turning Pro, Signing ELC with Islanders

It’s been a whirlwind week for Cole Eiserman, who is settling into Bridgeport for his first taste of professional hockey after signing a three-year, entry-level contract with the New York Islanders on Wednesday.

“Signing an NHL contract is something I wanted to do my whole life,” Eiserman said. “To have my family there with me and go through that decision was awesome. And once it was signed, I had a big sigh of relief and just know that I have a new chapter now.”

Eiserman said he had “two really good spots to be in” as he made the decision to either play his junior year at BU or turn pro, but ultimately he thought the timing was right to make the jump.

“It was a pretty crazy couple days after the season, just kind of trying to figure out what I was going to do,” Eiserman said. “I’m super grateful for my time at BU. I thought that it would be a good time for me to turn pro and start a new chapter.”

The 20th-overall pick of the 2024 NHL Draft made his pro debut on Saturday in a 4-3 shootout win over the visiting Hershey Bears. His college friends and family made the two-and-a-half-hour drive to see him lace up in his first-ever pro game, where he recorded a shot on goal and skated on a line with Matthew Highmore and Matt Luff.

From a small sample size of two games, Eiserman noted a few key differences between hockey at the NCAA level vs the American Hockey League.

“It's a different game. Nobody wants to make a mistake, you have to do everything right out there,” Eiserman said. “It's just so much more technical. The guys are just a lot bigger and stronger. You really have to be skating at all times, you can't take a second off. Shift by shift, I’ve been getting more comfortable. The guys have been helping a lot, which has been great, so hoping to build as time goes on.”