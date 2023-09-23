News Feed

Islander Roots that Run Deep 

Scott Mayfield signed a seven-year extension, keeping him close with the teammates he rose up the ranks with

NYI Pulock, Pelech and Mayfield
By Rachel Luscher
@Rachel_Luscher NewYorkIslanders.com

For Scott Mayfield, the drive to sign a seven-year deal with the New York Islanders was on the surface.

“This is where I want to play,” Mayfield said. “I know my game and I know what I bring to the team. I know how I need to play, and I try to bring that every day. I’ll do everything I can to help the team.” 

The 30-year-old defenseman has spent his whole career with the Islanders organization after being drafted by the team in the second round (34th overall) of the 2011 NHL Draft. After locking in seven more years, his teammates are excited to have him on Long Island for years to come.

“I was thrilled for him,” Adam Pelech said. “We're all really proud and glad he's back. Glad he got the contract that he deserved. He's a great teammate, and we're lucky to have him here.”

“It’s important to have guys like Mayfield locked in here,” Ryan Pulock added.

2023 Training Camp Day 2: Ryan Pulock

Mayfield, Pelech and Pulock’s roots go back to their Bridgeport days. The three defensemen, drafted in 2011, 2012 and 2013 respectively played parts of three seasons together in Bridgeport from  2014-15 through 2016-17 before establishing themselves as regulars in the NHL. They’ve effectively come up through the AHL and grown in the NHL together.

“We’re good buddies,” Mayfield said of Pelech and Pulock. “We spent a lot of time together in the minors as well as away from the rink.”

The St. Louis, MO native is entering his 10th season as an Islander and first year of his new contract. Pelech recalls Mayfield’s growth since his early seasons on Long Island, noting that his teammate kept a sense of authenticity to his game throughout the years.

“[His game] is pretty similar,” Pelech said. “He's always been a defense-first kind of guy, but he's definitely come a long way. And he's become a great player in this league. It’s been fun to watch for almost 10 years now.”

2023 Training Camp Day 2: Adam Pelech

Mayfield led the Islanders with 168 blocks last season, and reached career highsin goals (8), assists (16), points (24) and games played (82), which garnered praise from his teammates.

“Scotty’s game has continued to grow,” Pulock said. “He’s been at his best defensively over the last few years and helped out offensively. He has a complete game and has a shutdown role. He’s hard every night on the PK and all those little things.”

In a transient league peppered with trades and free agent departures, it’s rare to learn and grow alongside the same core teammates. The three defensemen appreciate the situation they’re in.

“I feel very lucky,” Pelech said. “I feel like my whole time here I had a similar core and a lot of the same guys. A lot of the guys I've come up with in the minor league, and some of the older guys who were here when I first got called up. It's nice to have that familiarity. These guys become your best friends over the course of your career. I definitely feel very lucky to have such great connection.”

Photos: Training Camp Day 2

Snapshots from the second day of the 2023 New York Islanders Training Camp on Friday, Sept. 22 at Northwell Health Ice Center

As Mayfield, Pelech and Pulock made the rewarding transition from rookies to veterans together in the same organization, the bond between them runs deep.

“Those are the cool moments, when we can stay together for a long time and continue to dream together,” Pulock said. “Coming up with [Mayfield] and Pelech and spending so much time together in Bridgeport, we had a lot of time together in the same position, fighting for a full-time job in the NHL. Now being in the league for a few years together, friendship with those guys will last a lifetime.”

