Islander Roots that Run Deep 

For Scott Mayfield, the drive to sign a seven-year deal with the New York Islanders was on the surface.

“This is where I want to play,” Mayfield said. “I know my game and I know what I bring to the team. I know how I need to play, and I try to bring that every day. I’ll do everything I can to help the team.”

The 30-year-old defenseman has spent his whole career with the Islanders organization after being drafted by the team in the second round (34th overall) of the 2011 NHL Draft. After locking in seven more years, his teammates are excited to have him on Long Island for years to come.

“I was thrilled for him,” Adam Pelech said. “We're all really proud and glad he's back. Glad he got the contract that he deserved. He's a great teammate, and we're lucky to have him here.”

“It’s important to have guys like Mayfield locked in here,” Ryan Pulock added.