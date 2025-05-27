Islanders Prospect Report: May 27, 2025

Welcome to the Islanders Prospect Report, a weekly roundup of the Islanders' junior, collegiate and European prospects. Visit our In the System page for more prospect content.

VEILLIEUX IS A CLARK CUP CHAMPION

Xavier Veilleux and the Muskegon Lumberjacks are USHL Clark Cup Champions!

Veilleux and the Lumberjacks pulled off a thrilling 4-3 OT victory over the Waterloo Black Hawks in a winner-take-all Game 5. The top prize in the USHL was not only the first title for the 19-year-old defenseman, but also the first in Muskegon’s history.

Veilleux, the Islanders 2024 sixth-round pick (179th overall), totaled eight points (3G, 5A) in INSERT GAMES his second career USHL postseason run, setting career highs across the board.

Veilleux ended his USHL career in the best way possible, as the defenseman is committed to play NCAA hockey for Cornell University in the fall.