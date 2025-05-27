Islanders Prospect Report: May 27, 2025

Veilleux wins first Clark Cup in Muskegon history, while Nurmi and the Knights are 2-0 in the Memorial Cup in this week’s Hi Energy Report pres. by National Grid

2425_ProspectReport_Template_1920x1080
By Rachel Luscher
NewYorkIslanders.com

Welcome to the Islanders Prospect Report, a weekly roundup of the Islanders' junior, collegiate and European prospects. Visit our In the System page for more prospect content.

VEILLIEUX IS A CLARK CUP CHAMPION

Xavier Veilleux and the Muskegon Lumberjacks are USHL Clark Cup Champions!

Veilleux and the Lumberjacks pulled off a thrilling 4-3 OT victory over the Waterloo Black Hawks in a winner-take-all Game 5. The top prize in the USHL was not only the first title for the 19-year-old defenseman, but also the first in Muskegon’s history.

Veilleux, the Islanders 2024 sixth-round pick (179th overall), totaled eight points (3G, 5A) in INSERT GAMES his second career USHL postseason run, setting career highs across the board.

Veilleux ended his USHL career in the best way possible, as the defenseman is committed to play NCAA hockey for Cornell University in the fall.

NURMI, KNIGHTS OFF TO 2-0 START IN MEMORIAL CUP

Jesse Nurmi and the London Knights are off to a great start in the 2025 Memorial Cup tournament, earning wins over the Rimouski Oceanic (host city) and the Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL champions) to go up 2-0 in the competition.

Nurmi and the Knights took down the Wildcats 3-2 in overtime in their first outing of the tournament on Saturday, where the Isles’ 2023 fourth-round pick (113th overall) recorded four shots on goal in the win. Nurmi and the Knights had a winning weekend when they took down the Oceanic 3-1 on Sunday to go up 2-0 in the tournament.

All eyes are on Tuesday night’s tilt when the Knights face the WHL’s Medicine Hat Tigers at 7 p.m. in the third game for both teams.

STATS

CHL:

Jesse Nurmi | London (OHL) | 58GP, 9G, 22A, 31P, 10PIM

Jesse Nurmi | London (Playoffs) | 17GP, 3G, 5A, 8P, 7PIM

Jesse Nurmi | London (Mem Cup) | 2GP, 0G, 0A, 0P, 0PIM

USHL:

Xavier Veilleux | Muskegon Lumberjacks | 61GP, 8G, 33A, 41P, 30PIM

Xavier Veilleux | Muskegon (Playoffs) | 14GP, 3G, 5A, 8P, 2PIM

